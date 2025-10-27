[monks data]
Fulham injury news: Marco Silva confirms fresh fitness blow ahead of EFL Cup clash

By
Silva confirms fresh Fulham injury blow ahead of EFL Cup clash
Fulham manager Marco Silva confirms a fresh injury blow ahead of Tuesday's fourth-round clash against Wycombe Wanderers.

Fulham manager Marco Silva has ruled Emile Smith Rowe out of Tuesday's EFL Cup clash against Wycombe Wanderers

The Cottagers may be relishing the distraction of a cup match after suffering a fourth consecutive Premier League defeat in Saturday's clash with Newcastle United

Sasa Lukic's second-half equaliser put Fulham on course for a point, only for Bruno Guimaraes to net a 90th-minute winner to condemn Silva's side to a 2-1 loss at St James' Park.

To compound the disappointing result, attacking midfielder Smith Rowe had to be replaced at half time due to an injury issue. 

Fulham's Emile Smith Rowe on August 24, 2025

Silva confirms Smith Rowe injury setback

Silva has now revealed that Smith Rowe will not feature in Tuesday's fourth-round tie at Adams Park due to a hamstring problem.

However, Silva is hopeful that the 25-year-old has avoided any serious injury, suggesting that he could return to action in the near future. 

"It was a knock from the last game," Silva said as per West London Sport. "A knock that doesn’t look like something very, very serious, and I think the next few days he’s going to react, but for tomorrow, he's not going to be good."

The injury setback will frustrate Smith Rowe after he had waited until Saturday's defeat to make his first Premier League start of the season.

Smith Rowe had settled for substitute appearances in Fulham's opening five Premier League games, although he started the first two EFL Cup matches against Bristol City and Cambridge United. 

Fulham's Joachim Andersen on October 18, 2025

Who else is on Fulham's injury list?

Smith Rowe has become the latest name to join a growing injury list, which includes Samuel ChukwuezeAntonee Robinson and Rodrigo Muniz

Defender Joachim Andersen and attacker Harry Wilson are also set to miss a second successive game after they sat out the trip to St James' Park through injury.

Silva's squad should still be strong enough to see off League One Wycombe on Tuesday, but he will want the injured players back as soon as possible to help spark an upturn in fortunes in the Premier League. 

Fulham will face basement side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, before they take on Everton in their final game before the November international break.

