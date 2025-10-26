Preview:Wycombe vs Fulham - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's EFL Cup clash between Wycombe Wanderers and Fulham, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Wycombe Wanderers will welcome Premier League side Fulham to Adams Park on Tuesday night for a fourth-round clash in the EFL Cup.

The hosts defeated Wigan Athletic 2-0 in the third round to reach this stage, while Fulham defeated Cambridge United 1-0 in their third-round fixture.

Match preview

Wycombe Wanderers endured a difficult start to the 2025-26 season, failing to win any of their first six league fixtures, suffering four defeats and managing two draws in that time, while they also lost their opening game in the EFL Trophy against Colchester United.

Mike Dodds did eventually secure his first win of the League One campaign against Mansfield Town (2-0), but a 2-1 loss to Peterborough United followed, leading to the manager's dismissal.

Michael Duff was quickly appointed as Wycombe Wanderers' new permanent boss, and the experienced EFL manager has enjoyed a significantly improved time at the helm.

Duff has led the side to three wins, two draws and just one defeat from six league matches, as well as winning 3-1 against Fulham Under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

One positive from Dodds' reign at the beginning of the campaign was leading Wycombe Wanderers to victories over Leyton Orient (1-0) and Bromley (5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw) in the EFL Cup, and Duff has further advanced their cup run with a 2-0 win against Wigan Athletic in the third round.

Now heading into this fourth round tie hoping to maintain their current five-game unbeaten run and secure a place in the fifth round, Wycombe Wanderers will face their biggest test of the 2025-26 term, coming up against Premier League side Fulham.

The Cottagers' campaign has played out in the opposite order to Wycombe Wanderers', with Fulham initially enjoying a strong start to the term before enduring a difficult period in recent matches.

Marco Silva's side lost only one of their first seven games across all competitions, a controversy-ridden 2-0 loss to Chelsea, while they managed to secure four wins and two draws in that time.

Two of those victories came in the EFL Cup, including a 2-0 win over Bristol City in the second round followed by a 1-0 win against Cambridge United in the third round.

However, their form has taken a turn for the worse in recent outings, as the Cottagers have now lost all of their last four matches, leaving them in desperate need of a streak-snapping triumph on Tuesday.

Despite their poor form, Fulham remain the overwhelming favourites given the superior quality across their squad, and they will also draw confidence from their most recent meetings with Wycombe Wanderers, winning 2-1 and 1-0 in their last two encounters.

Team News

Wycombe Wanderers will be without the services of Josh Scowen and George Abbott for Tuesday's cup game due to ongoing injury issues.

Sam Bell has scored two goals in his last four appearances for Wycombe Wanderers, and the forward, who played against Fulham for Bristol City in the second round of the competition earlier this season, is expected to start alongside Alex Lowry, Fred Onyedinma and Cauley Woodrow in this one.

As for Fulham, Harry Wilson, Antonee Robinson, Joachim Andersen, Rodrigo Muniz and Samuel Chukwueze are all not expected to feature due to injury problems.

Benjamin Lecomte has started both EFL Cup matches for Fulham this season, and the Frenchman is expected to start between the sticks for the Cottagers on Tuesday.

Silva is also expected to rotate in other areas of the pitch, with the likes of Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Adama Traore and Jorge Cuenca all likely to start.

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Grimmer, Taylor, Allen, Harvie; Henderson, Leahy; Onyedinma, Lowry, Bell; Woodrow

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Lecomte; Castagne, Diop, Cuenca, Sessegnon; Cairney, Reed; Traore, King, Kevin; Kusi-Asare

We say: Wycombe Wanderers 0-2 Fulham

While Fulham are in significantly weaker form than their hosts heading into this match, the visitors boast far superior quality across their squad, leading us to expect a comfortable win for the Cottagers.

