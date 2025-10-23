Fulham manager Marco Silva provides an injury update on Joachim Andersen and Harry Wilson ahead of Saturday's away clash with Newcastle United.

Fulham defender Joachim Andersen and winger Harry Wilson are struggling with injury ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Newcastle United.

The Cottagers were without Antonee Robinson, Samuel Chukwueze and Rodrigo Muniz for last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Fulham boss Marco Silva has confirmed that the trio remain sidelined for the trip to St James’ Park, while Andersen has been added to the injury list after being forced off in the first half last weekend.

“Some good news, or fresh news. Others is not so good, unfortunately for us,” Silva told reporters in Thursday’s pre-match press conference.

“Starting from the back, Kenny [Tete] was already involved in the last game - not 100 per cent, but he was already on the bench. He has had a good week so far, and he is going to be in contention for the game.

Anderson out, Wilson doubtful for Newcastle clash

“Joachim Andersen, as we expected and as I mentioned after the match, has a muscle injury. It’s not so serious, but he is going to be out and not available for the Newcastle match, Antonee Robinson neither, as well. Chukwueze is still out, Rodrigo is out."

The Fulham boss has also revealed that Wales international Wilson faces a battle to prove his fitness in time for the weekend.

“About Wilson, he got a knock with the national team, a small issue. He made the squad to play against Arsenal, but let’s see if he’s going to be ready or not.

“Yesterday he was not in the condition, today he didn’t train as well. Let’s see tomorrow how he reacts. Nothing really serious, but let’s see how he is going to be tomorrow, and after I will take a decision.”

Silva provides positive Lukic injury update

In more positive news, key midfielder Sasa Lukic is in contention to feature after recovering from injury.

Silva explains that the Serbia international will have an important role to play if he starts against Eddie Howe’s side.

"Very important. The physicality of the side - they are strong in all positions,” Silva said. "The battle in the middle will be crucial like last season. [Sandro] Tonali and Joelinton, whoever they have, are solid, compact, aggressive and physical.

"We have to reach the same level of intensity to play in the way we want to play and to control the game."

Lukic’s fellow midfielder Tom Cairney should also be available for selection despite being taken off with a back issue in the second half against Arsenal.

Silva will be challenging the players available to return the team to winning ways after enduring a run of three consecutive defeats.