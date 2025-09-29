Fulham injury news: Marco Silva receives 'positive' Raul Jimenez update

Injury boost: Fulham receive 'positive' Jimenez update
Fulham reportedly receive a positive Raul Jimenez update following the striker's early withdrawal in Sunday's Premier League defeat to Aston Villa.

Fulham striker Raul Jimenez has reportedly avoided a serious injury after being forced off in Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

Jimenez was presented with the chance to make his second Premier League start of the season after fellow forward Rodrigo Muniz dropped out of the squad through injury.

The Mexico international made a positive impact on his return to the starting lineup, heading in from Sasa Lukic's corner to give Fulham a third-minute lead.

Unfortunately, Jimenez picked up an injury either in the process of scoring his goal or in the subsequent celebrations with his Fulham teammates.

Fulham's Raul Jimenez walks off on September 28, 2025

Fulham receive Jimenez injury boost

Jimenez tried to continue before he was forced off and replaced by Adama Traore in the 11th minute, leaving his team to play the majority of the game without a natural centre-forward.

The Cottagers went on to lose 3-1 to Unai Emery's side following goals from Ollie Watkins, John McGinn and Emiliano Buendia

While Jimenez's injury compounded the defeat, Claro Sports reports that the striker avoided a serious injury and instead suffered a 'strong blow' to his hip.

The current expectation is that the 34-year-old will only need two to three days to recover before he returns to full training with his teammates. 

Fulham manager Marco Silva on August 24, 2025

Will Jimenez be fit for Bournemouth clash?

As a result, there is hope that Jimenez will shake off the knock to make himself available for Fulham's final Premier League game before the October international break.

Marco Silva's charges will travel to the south coast for Friday's tricky meeting with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. 

Silva will be desperate to have Jimenez available for the away trip, especially as it is unclear whether Muniz will be able to prove his fitness in time. 

Jimenez boasts a promising record against Bournemouth, having scored five goals in his previous eight meetings, including an effort in last season's 2-2 home draw. 

Ben Sully

