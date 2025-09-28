Fulham hit with fresh injury blow in Aston Villa defeat

Fulham suffer a fresh injury blow in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Aston Villa, as Marco Silva rues his lack of forward options.

Fulham striker Raul Jimenez sustained an injury in Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The Cottagers went into the contest with aspirations of claiming a third consecutive victory after recording back-to-back home league wins over Leeds United and Brentford.

Fulham were dealt a blow before the game when Silva confirmed that defender Kenny Tete and forward Rodrigo Muniz due to injury.

"They are not in condition to be with us," Silva told Sky Sports before the game. "Rodrigo is a muscle injury and it is difficult to give a timescale."

"Tete got something in the knee over the last few days. Yesterday was not in condition to train and travel with the team."

Silva rues early Jimenez injury

Silva was dealt a fresh injury setback after Jimenez was forced off less than 10 minutes after opening the scoring at Villa Park.

The Mexico international got away from his marker to head in from Sasa Lukic's corner, but he appeared to pick up an injury in the process.

After trying to continue, the 34-year-old was replaced by Adama Traore in the 11th minute, leaving Fulham without a natural striker for the majority of the contest.

Aston Villa went on to turn the game in their favour, with Ollie Watkins, John McGinn and Emiliano Buendia all scoring to condemn the Cottagers to a 3-1 defeat.

Speaking after the game, Silva admitted that his team found it difficult to play without a natural centre-forward on the pitch.

"It was in the moment of the goal, we had some fighting in the box," Silva told BBC Sport. "He tried but he wasn't able to keep going in the game.

"When you don't have Raul or Rodrigo [Muniz], it is more difficult, but Adama [Traore] tried. It is not an excuse, it disrupted our game, but with Raul there we are much stronger."

Fulham boss criticises penalty decisions after Villa defeat

Silva was also left frustrated that Fulham had two penalty appeals turned down when his team were leading in the first half.

Instead of being awarded a penalty, Joshua King was booked for simulation after he went down following a challenge by Emiliano Martinez, while a VAR review opted against no further action after a shot struck Matty Cash's hand.

I've watched the moments back and, for me, they are incredible," Silva said. They will try to explain it, but we cannot understand.

"It is very difficult for me to say that the Emi Martinez [incident] is not a penalty. If a player is taken out inside the box, it is a penalty everywhere in the world. Don't try to educate Josh King because we can do it inside our football club.

"I want to question them [the officials]. I would like them to explain how it was in a normal body position, and if it was then okay, but I want to ask about Ryan Sessegnon against Chelsea, which was explained about how it was a penalty.

Fulham, who occupy 10th spot, will attempt to return to winning ways when they travel to the Vitality Stadium for Friday's clash with Bournemouth.