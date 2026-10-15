Fulham vs. Hull City: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Fulham will attempt to claim their first Premier League win of the season at the seventh time of asking when they welcome Hull City to Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon.

The pressure is mounting on Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, who has lost four of his opening six top-flight matches and sees his side sitting rock bottom of the table following a 2-1 defeat at Ipswich Town last weekend.

Hull, meanwhile, continued their bright start to life back in the big time with a point collected in a 2-2 home draw with Everton, helping them climb up to eighth in the table.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 99

Fulham wins: 35

Draws: 28

Hull City wins: 36

Fulham and Hull City have faced each other 99 times in total across all competitions and it is the Tigers who marginally lead the head-to-head record with 36 wins to the Cottagers’ 35, while 28 draws have also been played out.

September 1907 was the first time these two teams butted heads in the old Division Two, with Hull claiming a slender 1-0 away victory. However, Fulham responded seventh months later with a 2-1 away win of their own.

Over a 21-year period up until 1928, Hull had the greater share of success in this fixture, posting 18 wins across all competitions, while Fulham registered just 11 victories and celebrated back-to-back successes only twice.

The tabled then turned slightly in Fulham’s favour. Between 1933 and 1978, the Cottagers faced Hull 30 times in the old Division Two and suffered just eight defeats, drawing and losing 11 games each in this period.

In the Premier League era (since 1992-93), Fulham and Hull have only ever faced each other six times in the top division between 2008 and 2014. The Tigers won four of those matches, while the Cottagers’ only triumph came in October 2009 under Roy Hodgson (2-0).

Ninety-two years after Fulham secured their biggest-ever win to date against Hull (6-0), the Tigers won by the same scoreline at the KC Stadium to record their biggest victory in this fixture in December 2013, with six different players on the scoresheet for Steve Bruce’s side.

These two teams have since locked horns on six occasions in the Championship, with Fulham winning each of the last three by an aggregate score of 4-0. They also won 2-0 away from home in the most recent meeting between the two clubs in the FA Cup third round in January 2023.

Previous meetings

Jan 07, 2023: Hull City 0-2 Fulham (FA Cup)

Feb 12, 2022: Hull City 0-1 Fulham (Championship)

Aug 21, 2021: Fulham 2-0 Hull City (Championship)

Jan 11, 2020: Hull City 0-1 Fulham (Championship)

Nov 02, 2019: Fulham 0-3 Hull City (Championship)

Dec 30, 2017: Hull City 2-2 Fulham (Championship)

Sep 13, 2017: Fulham 2-1 Hull City (Championship)

Jan 29, 2017: Fulham 4-1 Hull City (FA Cup)

Jan 23, 2016: Fulham 0-1 Hull City (Championship)

Aug 19, 2015: Hull City 2-1 Fulham (Championship)

Apr 26, 2014: Fulham 2-2 Hull City (Premier League)

Dec 28, 2013: Hull City 6-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Mar 27, 2010: Hull City 2-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Oct 19, 2009: Fulham 2-0 Hull City (Premier League)

Mar 04, 2009: Fulham 0-1 Hull City (Premier League)

Aug 16, 2008: Hull City 2-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Last six Premier League meetings

Apr 26, 2014: Fulham 2-2 Hull City (Premier League)

Dec 28, 2013: Hull City 6-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Mar 27, 2010: Hull City 2-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Oct 19, 2009: Fulham 2-0 Hull City (Premier League)

Mar 04, 2009: Fulham 0-1 Hull City (Premier League)

Aug 16, 2008: Hull City 2-1 Fulham (Premier League)