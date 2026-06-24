Norway vs. France: Have Les Bleus lived up to their billing of pre-tournament favourites?

By Ben Knapton | 24 Jun 2026 20:22

Ahead of France's 2026 World Cup clash with Norway, Sports Mole's Site Coordinator Ben Knapton discusses how the national team have performed thus far at the tournament.

Ben Knapton, Site Coordinator: "Have certainly impressed from a team perspective"

Norway vs. France World Cup 2026 Match Preview

They have certainly impressed from a team perspective. They went about their business with thorough professionalism.

Against Iraq, they weren't as possession dominant as I expected, with just 56% of the ball, but they scored three goals from five shots on target, and that ruthlessness is expected when you've got attackers of that ilk at the top end of the field.

Didier Deschamps highlighted one main regret from that game: at times there were too many players bunched to the side or too many inside, and moving forward they are aiming for perfect coverage across the field.

This game against Norway is slightly overshadowed by the situation with Deschamps, who won't be on the touchline because his mother recently died. Our thoughts and best wishes go out to him and his family.

Guy Stephan will be in charge for this game. He has been Deschamps' right-hand man for 14 years since 2012, and previously took charge of Senegal for three years as well.

It will be interesting to see if any changes are made on the France side for this game. Tchouameni was an unused substitute against Iraq and is still carrying a knock.

Manu Kone impressed alongside Rabiot in midfield, and Lucas Digne was at left back over Theo Hernandez. All in all, France are showing why they are my favourites for the tournament.

The defence and midfield were compact against Iraq. They weren't threatened too much, they stayed focused, and when you've got the attack that they have, you can just stand and watch the magic happen.

It will be interesting to see whether Deschamps's absence plays a part, now that managers seem to be having even more impact on games because of the hydration breaks.

They essentially have that extra time to speak with the players, almost like a mini half-time now.