Preview: Fiorentina vs Udinese - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 19 Dec 2025 16:29 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 18:41

Faced with their final chance to gain a league win before Christmas, crisis club Fiorentina will host mid-table Udinese on Sunday evening.

Still without a victory after 15 rounds, the Viola are stuck to the foot of Serie A, while their visitors have just defeated the reigning champions.

Match preview

Fiorentina's disastrous domestic campaign hit a new low last week, when they were beaten 2-1 by relegation rivals Hellas Verona, whose winner arrived deep into stoppage time.

Bringing calls for the dismissal of recently-appointed coach Paolo Vanoli, that home loss left the Viola eight points shy of safety following a terrible start to the season.

Since Italy's top tier switched back to 20 teams in 2004, no club has survived after being so far adrift at this stage; this century, only two sides have avoided the trapdoor with six points or fewer after 15 matches.

​

While their attack continues to misfire, Fiorentina's back line should take a big share of blame: with the joint-worst defensive record in Serie A, it is 24 years since the Tuscans last shipped so many goals by this stage of a top-flight campaign.

Given that context, Vanoli made radical changes for Thursday's Conference League clash with Lausanne Sport, which his team needed to win if they were to vie for a precious top-eight finish.

However, they went 1-0 down near the hour mark and never looked like equalising, despite Moise Kean and Albert Gudmundsson being sent on to rescue an increasingly familiar situation.

Yet another defeat left them 16th in the final league-phase table, so Fiorentina now face a two-legged playoff tie in February. Between now and then, they must finally get off the mark in Serie A.

© Imago

After a 2-1 victory at Stadio Franchi this time last year, Udinese will be seeking back-to-back away wins over Fiorentina for the first time since 1989.

Almost everything points to another success for Sunday's visitors, who deservedly beat title contenders Napoli last week.

Star man Nicolo Zaniolo had a goal controversially disallowed before Jurgen Ekkelenkamp deposited a fierce strike into the top-right corner, as the Bianconeri beat the Scudetto holders in Udine.

While capable of such performances, Udinese remain inconsistent, having won three and lost three of their last six Serie A matches, in addition to exiting the Coppa Italia.

Curiously, Kosta Runjaic's side kept clean sheets in all of those wins but have otherwise leaked goals at an alarming rate.

Still, leading Fiorentina by 15 points, the Fruilani can look down at a scene of complete chaos in Florence from the relative safety of mid-table.

Fiorentina Serie A form:

L D D L L L

Fiorentina form (all competitions):

L L L W L L

Udinese Serie A form:

W L L W L W

Udinese form (all competitions):

L L W L L W

Team News

© Imago

With Sunday being touted as Vanoli's last chance to save his job, Fiorentina's under-fire boss rested several key players in Switzerland.

David De Gea, Dodo and Rolando Mandragora should all return to the Viola's starting XI, while Cher Ndour will be available after serving a UEFA suspension.

Having scored in both games against Udinese last term, Kean is also set to start. However, the Italy striker has produced just two goals from 58 shots in Serie A this season.

In the hosts' treatment room, Robin Gosens (thigh) and Jacopo Fazzini (ankle) could miss out again, while Tariq Lamptey (ACL) is still on the long road to recovery.

Posing a selection dilemma for Runjaic, Udinese's absence list features three wing-backs: Hassane Kamara and Jordan Zemura are both injured, and Rui Modesto has just left for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ivorian forward Vakoun Bayo is also bound for AFCON, while rising star Arthur Atta is still sidelined by a thigh problem.



Once again, Keinan Davis should partner Zaniolo up front. The latter came through Fiorentina's primavera, before enduring a fruitless loan spell in Florence earlier this year, but he has recently found top form.

Fiorentina possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Pongracic, Mari, Ranieri; Dodo, Mandragora, Fagioli, Sohm, Parisi; Gudmundsson, Kean

Udinese possible starting lineup:

Okoye; Kristensen, Kabasele, Solet; Zanoli, Ekkelenkamp, Karlstrom, Piotrowski, Bertola; Zaniolo, Davis

We say: Fiorentina 1-1 Udinese

As Udinese are fresh from a big victory - and have already picked up plenty of points on the road - they are unlikely to let Fiorentina claim an overdue win.

Instead, the hosts may have to settle for a point, which in other circumstances would be an acceptable result.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.