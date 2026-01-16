Preview: Bologna vs Fiorentina - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 16 Jan 2026 10:53 , Last updated: 16 Jan 2026 11:03

Having finally ended their winless streak, Bologna will play host to Serie A strugglers Fiorentina in Sunday's Derby dell'Apennino.

While the Rossoblu have recently stumbled, their Viola rivals are beginning to recover from a terrible start to the season.

Match preview

After putting a fine run together in November, Bologna had won none of their next seven Serie A matches before visiting Hellas Verona on Thursday evening.

Rossoblu boss Vincenzo Italiano returned to his old club in dire need of all three points, as his team's form had inexplicably nosedived since the start of December.

Though they fell behind early on, Riccardo Orsolini's screamer soon pulled them level, before Jens Odgaard equalised and Santiago Castro crashed home a third goal just ahead of half time.

However, Hellas later reduced that deficit, and it still took a superb save from Federico Ravaglia to preserve maximum points.

Even after ending their win drought, Bologna sit behind several other clubs vying for European qualification, occupying eighth place in the table.

Now, before welcoming Celtic for a crucial Europa League clash next week, the Rossoblu must host the Derby dell'Appennino, seeking their third straight home win over old foes Fiorentina.

© Imago

It has been some time since Fiorentina celebrated success at Stadio Dall'Ara, but two late strikes by Moise Kean have helped them claim four points from the last two meetings, both of which took place in Florence.

One of several players performing below their best, Kean has struggled to replicate his sparkling form of last season, with the Viola's goal tally suffering as a result.

Stranded at the foot of the table just a few weeks ago, there have since been signs of a revival, and the Tuscan club were recently denied their third win from four games by shipping a late leveller against Lazio.

They came close again last weekend, before settling for a 1-1 home draw with Scudetto-chasers AC Milan, who eventually cancelled out Pietro Comuzzo's opening goal in the 90th minute.

Summing up their defensive frailty, Fiorentina have now dropped 20 points from winning positions this season - more than any other team in Serie A.

Yet, picking up eight from their last five fixtures has inched Paolo Vanoli's side closer to safety, and they may fancy their chance of winning a top-flight away game for the first time since May.

Bologna Serie A form:

L D L L D W

Bologna form (all competitions):

L D L L D W

Fiorentina Serie A form:

L W L W D D

Fiorentina form (all competitions):

L W L W D D

Team News

© Imago

With half an eye on next week's Europa League fixture, Italiano is set to make changes against his former club, so players such as Jonathan Rowe and Nadir Zortea could be recalled.

The hosts still have a handful of absentees: Nicolo Cambiaghi must complete a two-match ban, while Jhon Lucumi and Federico Bernardeschi are both injured.

After Orsolini ended his six-game Serie A drought in midweek, the Rossoblu's top scorer should support either Castro or Thijs Dallinga up front.

Meanwhile, either Kean or Roberto Piccoli will lead the visitors' attack, despite a continued lack of goals.

Due to their precarious position, Fiorentina have been quick off the blocks in terms of winter recruitment, so new buys Manor Solomon and Marco Brescianini could soon be joined by Leeds United winger Jack Harrison.

Once again, Vanoli is only missing veteran striker Edin Dzeko and long-term absentee Tariq Lamptey due to injury.

Bologna possible starting lineup:

Ravaglia; Zortea, Heggem, Vitik, Miranda; Freuler, Moro; Orsolini, Fabbian, Rowe; Castro

Fiorentina possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Dodo, Comuzzo, Pongracic, Gosens; Mandragora, Fagioli, Brescianini; Solomon, Kean, Gudmundsson

We say: Bologna 2-1 Fiorentina

After sharing nine goals across their last two meetings, these clubs separated by the Apennine mountains will put on another lively contest.

Though they are starting to build some momentum, Fiorentina remain vulnerable at the back; meanwhile, Bologna's finishing was truly emphatic on Thursday night.

