Preview: Bologna vs Atalanta BC - prediction, team news, lineups

Separated by just one place and one point in the Serie A standings, Bologna and Atalanta BC will clash at Stadio Dall’Ara on Wednesday evening.

After going five league games without a win, the Rossoblu have been reeled in by one of their rivals for European qualification, with La Dea’s weekend victory further narrowing the gap.

Match preview

Meeting for the second time in three weeks, Bologna and Inter Milan locked horns in Serie A’s Sunday night fixture, but the Rossoblu were on the wrong end of the result this time around.

In a rematch of the recent Supercoppa Italiana semi-final, which Vincenzo Italiano’s side won in Riyadh, it was Inter who prevailed at San Siro, scoring three times before Santiago Castro pulled one back late on.

After embarking on an impressive nine-game unbeaten run, Bologna have since failed to win any of their last five league matches, slipping down to seventh place in the table.

Also beaten by Napoli in the Supercoppa final, the Coppa Italia holders are enduring their worst run of results this season, most notably looking less dominant on home turf.

Before returning to the Dall’Ara in midweek, Bologna have taken just one point from their last three home fixtures, after recording four wins and one draw in the first five.

While they also lost the most recent meeting with Atalanta, going down 2-0 last April, that was their sole loss in five league games against La Dea.

The visitors will arrive in Emilia-Romagna on the back of a big win to start 2026, having posted four consecutive top-flight victories over Roma for the very first time.

Club legend Gian Piero Gasperini was back in Bergamo, having left as Atalanta’s most successful manager, but current coach Raffaele Palladino ultimately came out on top.

Giorgio Scalvini scored the only goal from close range, shortly before Gianluca Scamacca’s finish was controversially ruled out by the VAR, and the hosts moved up to eighth place as a result.

After beating Chelsea last month, thereby inching closer to a top-eight finish in the Champions League, the Bergamaschi have begun to recover from an ill-fated spell under Gasperini’s immediate successor.

Since Palladino replaced Ivan Juric, their win rate has risen from 18% to 57% in Serie A, while they have also progressed to the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.

Now, the Nerazzurri will try to post back-to-back league wins on the road, after winning just two of their first eight away fixtures.

Bologna Serie A form:

W L D L D L

Bologna form (all competitions):

W L W L D L

Atalanta BC Serie A form:

W L W W L W

Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

L W W W L W

Team News

Only Federico Bernardeschi and first-choice goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski have been ruled out for Bologna, but Jhon Lucumi continues to struggle with an Achilles tendon issue.

Star man Riccardo Orsolini was surprisingly benched against Inter, so he could return to the starting XI in midweek, with ex-Atalanta midfielder Remo Freuler also pushing hard for promotion.

Orsolini should support either Thijs Dallinga or Castro up front; veteran striker Ciro Immobile offers Italiano another option when required.

Meanwhile, Atalanta’s attack is usually led by Scamacca, who has previously scored three goals in three Serie A starts against Bologna.

The visitors will be missing Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman - who, like Ivorian defender Odilon Kossounou, is still at the Africa Cup of Nations - plus injured wing-back Raoul Bellanova.

Sead Kolasinac is also a doubt, having been withdrawn during the first half against Roma with a minor knee problem.

Bologna possible starting lineup:

Ravaglia; Zortea, Heggem, Vitik, Miranda; Moro, Freuler; Orsolini, Fabbian, Cambiaghi; Castro

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Hien, Djimsiti; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Zalewski; De Ketelaere, Pasalic; Scamacca

We say: Bologna 1-1 Atalanta BC

Close together in the table, there is little to choose between two well-run clubs, so the spoils could be shared in Bologna.

While the hosts have recently run out of steam, Atalanta's away form is fairly dismal, meaning one point apiece would be a good result for both.

