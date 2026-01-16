La Liga Gameweek 20
Real Sociedad
Jan 18, 2026 8.00pm
Anoeta Stadium
Barcelona

Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona: Predicted XI for Hansi Flick's side in La Liga showdown

Five changes for Flick: How Barca could line up against Real Sociedad
Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick could make five changes to his starting side for Sunday's La Liga clash with Real Sociedad.

The Catalan outfit secured their spot in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey courtesy of a 2-0 win over Racing Santander in the competition on Thursday night.

There are set to be recalls for Eric Garcia, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Fermin Lopez and Raphinha on Sunday, as Barcelona look for a 12th straight win in all competitions.

De Jong was suspended for the Copa del Rey contest but is cleared to feature here.

Barcelona did not suffer any fresh fitness issues against Racing Santander, but Gavi (knee) and Andreas Christensen (knee) remain in the treatment room.

Flick will have one eye on next week's key Champions League clash with Slavia Prague, so a start for Robert Lewandowski through the middle, with Ferran Torres being rested, is a possibility for this weekend's contest.

Joao Cancelo could also make his second debut for the club off the bench here, with the Portugal international returning to Camp Nou from Al-Hilal on a loan deal for the remainder of the campaign.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

E Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; F Torres

