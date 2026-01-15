Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils battling Barcelona, Real Madrid the 'new Moises Caicedo'

By Matt Law | 15 Jan 2026 09:35

Manchester United are reportedly in competition with Barcelona and Real Madrid for the signature of Liga de Quito midfielder Ederson Castillo.

The 17-year-old, who has been compared to Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo, has featured on six occasions for LDU Quito's first team, providing one assist in the process.

The Ecuador Under-17s international is regarded as one of the best young talents in South American football, and it is understood that a number of major clubs are tracking him.

According to Bolavip, Barcelona are at the head of the queue for Castillo, with the Catalan outfit in a strong position to beat Real Madrid to his signature.

However, it is understood that Man United are refusing to give up, with the 20-time English champions determined to win the race for the wonderkid.

© Imago

Man United 'in competition' with Barcelona, Real Madrid for Castillo

Castillo is believed to have travelled to Barcelona last week for discussions, and the La Liga team are currently the favourites for the teenager.

Liga de Quito would allegedly receive in the region of £4.3m for Castillo, making it a significant departure.

The midfielder is yet to make his senior debut for Ecuador but has featured in training camps, with manager Sebastian Beccacece believed to be a huge admirer of his talents.

Castillo was in the Ecuador senior camp in November 2024 and again in March 2025, and a debut for La Tri is expected in the not too distant future.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Can Man United beat Spanish duo to Castillo deal?

It is clear that Man United have work to do in order to win the race for Castillo, with Barcelona already laying the groundwork.

Castillo is said to be viewed as a future star, and having decided against signing Caicedo before the midfielder's move to the Premier League, Man United will be wary of missing out on another low-cost deal for a teenager star.

Midfield is an area of weakness at Man United, and two players in that area of the field could arrive this summer, with Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba, Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton all targets.