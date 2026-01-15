Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Real Sociedad: Gavi, Andreas Christensen latest

Barcelona will resume their La Liga campaign away to Real Sociedad on Sunday night.
The Catalan giants are top of the La Liga table, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, and they have been victorious in each of their last nine league games.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Real Sociedad, who occupy 11th spot in the division.
Gavi
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Gavi will be on the sidelines until the early stages of 2026 following a knee operation, with the Spanish midfielder requiring surgery to treat a medial meniscus injury.
Andreas Christensen
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Christensen is facing a lengthy period on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury during a training session earlier this month.
BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST
Barcelona have no players suspended for this match.