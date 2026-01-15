Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Real Sociedad: Gavi, Andreas Christensen latest

By Matt Law | 15 Jan 2026 22:11 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 22:17

Barcelona will resume their La Liga campaign away to Real Sociedad on Sunday night.

The Catalan giants are top of the La Liga table, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, and they have been victorious in each of their last nine league games.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Real Sociedad, who occupy 11th spot in the division.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Gavi will be on the sidelines until the early stages of 2026 following a knee operation, with the Spanish midfielder requiring surgery to treat a medial meniscus injury.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Christensen is facing a lengthy period on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury during a training session earlier this month.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for this match.