Preview: Como vs Bologna - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 08 Jan 2026 18:43 , Last updated: 08 Jan 2026 18:50

Separated by two spots in the standings - but a world apart in terms of recent form - Como and Bologna will clash at Stadio Sinigaglia on Saturday afternoon.

Both vying to finish inside Serie A’s top six, the hosts have just posted three straight wins without conceding, while their Rossoblu rivals are winless in six league games.

Match preview

Aided by serious investment, Como certainly impressed during their comeback campaign, finishing inside Italy’s top 10 last term - but the Lombardy club have stepped another gear this season.

Sitting pretty in sixth place, the Lariani are within just nine points of league leaders Inter Milan, having started 2026 in fine style.

After beating mid-table Udinese last week, Cesc Fabregas saw his side put three past Pisa without reply on Tuesday evening, with Tasos Douvikas bagging a brace.

Not only was that their third straight victory, Como have not shipped a goal for more than 300 minutes, and an overall total of 12 conceded represents Serie A's joint-best defensive record - beating both Milan clubs, Juventus and Napoli.

With 33 points already on the board, they have vastly improved on last season’s first-half return - just 18 - and they still have Saturday’s game left to boost that tally.

Clear contenders for the top four, Como are also unbeaten at home across both league and cup, with six wins and three draws at the Sinigaglia so far.

© Imago

Much has changed since Bologna won the clubs’ most recent meeting, back in August, as main man Riccardo Orsolini scored the lone goal at Stadio Dall'Ara.

First, the Rossoblu rose into strong contention for the top four, before a mid-season slump hit their chances of qualifying for Europe at all.

Having previously put together a nine-game unbeaten run, Vincenzo Italiano’s side have since failed to win any of their last six Serie A matches, slipping down to eighth place in the table.

Also beaten by Napoli in the Supercoppa final, the Coppa Italia holders lost again in midweek, when Atalanta BC deservedly won 2-0 at the Dall’Ara, leapfrogging their hosts as a result.

Taking just two points from six league outings means Bologna can no longer match or surpass last term’s halfway tally of 32 - a number they also posted one year earlier.

So, before playing host to Celtic in a crucial Europa League clash later this month, they must kickstart 2026 with an overdue victory: after visiting Como and Hellas Verona, the Emilian club will tackle old foes Fiorentina.

Como Serie A form:

W L L W W W

Bologna Serie A form:

L D L D L L

Bologna form (all competitions):

L W L D L L

Team News

Never afraid to rotate, Como boss Fabregas will make at least one enforced change this weekend, as Spanish centre-back Jacobo Ramon must serve a suspension.

As Diego Carlos is still struggling for fitness and Edoardo Goldaniga is sidelined, versatile defender Ignace Van der Brempt could deputise.

The hosts will also be without Assane Diao, Alvaro Morata and Jayden Addai due to injury; in Morata's ongoing absence, Douvikas should link up with playmaker Nico Paz.

While the latter pair are Como’s joint-top Serie A scorers with six goals apiece, Bologna duo Orsolini and Santiago Castro have found the net six and five times respectively.

Thijs Dallinga has recently been preferred to Castro up front, with the presence of both leaving limited playing time for veteran striker Ciro Immobile.

Only Federico Bernardeschi is certainly unavailable, as first-choice goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski has returned to full training and may make the bench.

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Smolcic, Van Der Brempt, Kempf, Valle; Perrone, Da Cunha; Vojvoda, Paz, Rodriguez; Douvikas

Bologna possible starting lineup:

Ravaglia; Holm, Heggem, Lucumi, Miranda; Moro, Pobega; Orsolini, Odgaard, Cambiaghi; Dallinga

We say: Como 1-0 Bologna

Both sides exemplify how well-run clubs can challenge Italy's elite - albeit with different methodologies - and this should be another close-fought contest.

Taking revenge for a 1-0 loss in Bologna earlier this season, Como can prolong their visitors' woes and make it five wins from six at the Sinigaglia.

