Manchester United transfer news: Three Serie A clubs have Harry Maguire 'on the mind' as new signing

By Darren Plant | 16 Jan 2026 13:19

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for three Serie A clubs.

The current focus of the England international is Saturday's derby against Manchester City at Old Trafford as Michael Carrick takes charge of his first game since returning to Old Trafford.

However, Maguire's future remains in the spotlight with less than six months remaining on his contract.

There is the possibility that an extension will not be discussed until it becomes apparent who the next permanent head coach will be, a decision that may not be made until the summer.

Nevertheless, as per Tuttomercatoweb, it appears as though three Italian clubs are thinking about taking advantage of the chance to hold discussions with the player.

Maguire wanted by three Serie A clubs

The report alleges that Inter Milan, Napoli and Fiorentina are the three teams that hold an interest.

Inter are reportedly more likely to move for Maguire if one of Stefan de Vrij or Francesco Acerbi depart San Siro.

Napoli are said to be considering whether to strengthen their experienced options in the middle of the backline.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina are commencing a change in direction under newly-appointed sporting director Fabio Paratici, who will leave Tottenham Hotspur for Florence next month.

Fiorentina would first need to retain their top-flight status with the club currently sitting three points adrift of safety in the Serie A table.

Will Maguire be in any rush to make a decision?

Having spent six-and-a-half years in Man United colours, Maguire has an affinity to the Red Devils.

At the age of 32, he may also recognise that he will not be used every game, particularly if Man United can qualify for Europe.

Nevertheless, as a 64-cap England international, he is going to have options, meaning that he does not need to be in any rush to accept an offer at Old Trafford or elsewhere.

In the short term, Maguire needs to prove his fitness. His substitute appearance against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend was his first since November 8.