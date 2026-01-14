Latest transfer news and rumours: Everton 'submit' En-Nesyri bid, Forest 'enquire' for Bournemouth attacker, Kante gives Fenerbahce green light

By Ben Sully | 14 Jan 2026 12:00 , Last updated: 14 Jan 2026 12:19

Everton have reportedly tabled a bid for Fenerbahce striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

The Toffees appear keen to bolster their centre-forward options in the current window, having seen Thierno Barry and Beto score just five Premier League goals between them this season.

Barry has at least started to find form in recent times with two goals in his last three top-flight appearances, but he could face competition for his starting spot, with Everton pursuing a deal for Fenerbahce's En-Nesyri.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Toffees have sent an official loan offer with a €20m (£17.3m) buy option.

Everton are now in negotiations with Fenerbahce as they look to strike an agreement for a player who has three years left on his contract.

The 28-year-old, who won two Europa League trophies during his time with Sevilla, has scored 38 goals in 77 appearances since joining Fenerbahce in the summer of 2027.

© Imago / News Images

Forest eyeing Tavernier swoop

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in signing Bournemouth attacker Marcus Tavernier.

According to the Daily Mail, the Tricky Trees have made an enquiry over a potential move for the versatile player, who can play as a number 10, a winger and as a central midfielder.

However, Bournemouth have no plans to sell Tavernier this month and are under no pressure to do so, with the player under contract until June 2029.

The Cherries will be keen to add to their attacking options rather than lose any more following Antoine Semenyo's move to Manchester City and the news of Justin Kluivert's significant knee injury, which will keep him out for around three to four months.

Ben Gannon-Doak is also in the treatment room and is unlikely to return until late February at the earliest.

© Imago

Kante says 'yes' to Fenerbahce move

Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad midfielder N'Golo Kante has reportedly given the green light to Fenerbahce.

Kante has made 101 competitive appearances since he joined the Saudi Pro League side following his departure from Chelsea in the summer of 2023.

However, he could be on the move this winter, with Fenerbahce keen to bring him to the Turkish Super Lig.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Kante has said 'yes' to Fenerbahce, having been left with the club's vision.

The former Leicester City man has also accepted a reduction in his salary, although there is still some progress to be made before a deal can be done.

The update suggests that Fenerbahce still need to reach a full agreement with Al-Ittihad if they are to sign the two-time Premier League winner.