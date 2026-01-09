Michael Keane: Everton “surprised” by “clearly excessive” FA decision that leaves David Moyes “angry”

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Jan 2026 13:54

Everton have been left “surprised” and “disappointed” by the Football Association’s decision to reject their appeal against Michael Keane’s read card in Wednesday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Keane scored a first-half opener at the Hill Dickinson Stadium before he was shown a straight red card late in the second half for pulling the hair of Wolves forward Tolu Arokodare.

The Toffees ended the match with nine men after attacker Jack Grealish received a second yellow card in the 90th minute.

While Grealish will serve a one-match suspension, Keane has been handed a three-game ban by the FA, a decision that Everton believe is “clearly excessive”.

“Everton Football Club is disappointed to report that an appeal against Michael Keane’s dismissal in Wednesday’s Premier League fixture with Wolves has been rejected by an FA panel,” a club statement read.

Everton react to "clearly excessive" Keane suspension

“Whilst the majority ruling of the three-person panel to uphold the dismissal and three-game suspension is a decision we must accept, we are nevertheless surprised.

“We appealed in the firm belief the incident did not meet the threshold for violent conduct as defined in the rules, and that the action was neither forceful nor intentional.

“Our appeal was also lodged in support of Michael Keane, a player who plays the game with the highest ethical standards and who, prior to Wednesday, had never been dismissed for violent conduct in his career. It is our firm belief that the severity of the three-game suspension is clearly excessive, and we are surprised and disappointed that this point of appeal has also been rejected.

“Michael’s suspension begins immediately, and he will now not be available for our forthcoming fixtures against Sunderland, Aston Villa and Leeds United.”

Speaking at a press conference on Friday ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie with Sunderland, manager David Moyes vented his frustration at the FA’s decision to reject Everton’s appeal.

"Hugely disappointed, hugely surprised," the Scotsman said. "Probably more angry with the panel who chose that they thought that was the case.

Three-game ban for Keane “quite extraordinary”, says Moyes

“The panel sits there and does it, and looks at it, and I have to question the three of them. I know who the three of them are on the panel, and I’m absolutely amazed that they didn’t, in some way, overturn it.

"But to say it’s violent conduct, we’ve just seen a game last night where it’s OK to throw a ball at somebody, it’s OK to probably push someone and lift them up and pick them up, maybe with a bad injury [referring to Gabriel Martinelli's incident against Liverpool].

"However, a little pull of somebody’s hair, accidentally, that will be a three-game ban. It’s quite extraordinary for me."

Keane will be free to return to the Everton side when they travel to Brighton & Hove Albion for a Premier League clash on January 31.

In his absence, Jake O'Brien will likely move into the heart of the defence to partner James Tarkowski, with Nathan Patterson to deputise at right-back after recovering from injury.