Everton 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs

Track all of Everton's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

Having consistently struggled for Premier League survival in previous seasons, Everton found some stability and managed to secure a comfortable 13th-placed, mid-table finish in 2024-25.

As they waved goodbye to Goodison Park, the Toffees welcomed back familiar face David Moyes in January after sacking Sean Dyche, and the returning boss rescued the club from another relegation scrap during their final campaign at their storied home ground.

Hoping to make a strong start to life at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Everton will be keen to build on their performances from the second half of last season by bolstering the squad in the transfer market, and after a number of long-serving players left when their contracts expired, they have gaps in their group to fill.

So far, the Blues have sealed just one signing, making a loan deal permanent, but they are expected to be more active in the coming weeks.

Here, Sports Mole lists every arrival snd exit during Everton's 2025 summer transfer window.

Everton confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Carlos Alcaraz (undisclosed from Flamengo)

Everton confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Neal Maupay (£3.4m to Marseille)

Abdoulaye Doucoure (free)

John Virginia (free)

Ashley Young (free)

Asmir Begovic (free)

Billy Crellin (free)

Mason Holgate (free)

Jack Harrison (end of loan from Leeds United)

Jesper Lindstrom (end of loan from Napoli)

Orel Mangala (end of loan from Lyon)

Armando Broja (end of loan from Chelsea)

How much have Everton spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Everton total spend summer 2025: £0m

Everton total income summer 2025: £3.4m

Everton total profit/loss summer 2025: £3.4m

Latest Everton transfer rumours

Everton squad