Everton transfer news: Toffees 'set sights' on deal for Leeds United defender

By Carter White | 23 Dec 2025 12:29

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Leeds United defender Jayden Bogle ahead of the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has been a key part of the Whites side who have boosted their survival chances massively in recent times.

Daniel Farke's troops recorded another result last time out, when they smashed Crystal Palace 4-1 at Elland Road.

Bogle has started all 17 of Leeds' Premier League contests so far this season, making the right-back slot his own.

Since making the second-tier switch from Sheffield United to the Whites in July 2024, the defender has scored seven goals in 63 appearances.

© Imago

Everton want Leeds star Bogle in January?

According to Football Insider, Leeds star Bogle could be making a switch across Premier League battlelines in the near future.

The report claims that top-flight regulars Everton are interested in signing the defender during the January transfer window.

It is understood that the Toffees have been left impressed by how seamlessly Bogle has made the step up to Premier League football.

It is believed that Everton are looking for a full-back who can provide more in an attacking sense than the current options.

Seamus Coleman is approaching the end of his career, whilst Jake O'Brien is naturally a centre-back playing out of position slightly.

© Iconsport

Leeds could be set for tempting offers

With the form of Leeds picking up over recent weeks, it is no surprise to see some of their rivals sitting up and taking notice.

At just 25 years of age, Bogle has the potential to blossom into a top-level full-back on the Premier League scene.

There is also the possibility that the right-back can make a charge for England squads in the future, looking ahead to the European Championships in 2028.