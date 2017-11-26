Everton-linked Rangnick commits to Leipzig

Everton-linked Ralf Rangnick commits to RB Leipzig

Ralf Rangnick, linked with the vacant Everton manager's job earlier this week, signs a new contract to stay on as RB Leipzig sporting director until 2021.
Sunday, November 26, 2017

RB Leipzig have announced that sporting director Ralf Rangnick has signed a new four-year deal at the club, amid rumoured interest from managerless Everton.

The 59-year-old, previously interviewed as a possible replacement for Roberto Martinez in 2013, emerged as a potential target to succeed Ronald Koeman earlier this week.

Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff was hopeful that Rangnick would turn down any interest to take charge at Goodison Park by putting pen to paper on fresh terms at the Red Bull Arena, which has proved to be the case as he will stick around until 2021.

A statement on the German club's official Twitter page on Sunday evening confirmed the news, with Rangnick insisting that he feels "very comfortable" in Saxony.

The former defensive midfielder began his current role at Leipzig in 2012 and also had a spell as manager in 2015-16.

