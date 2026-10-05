England vs. Czech Republic: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for UEFA Nations League clash

England will be aiming to make it three straight wins in the UEFA Nations League when they welcome Czech Republic to Wembley on Tuesday night.

The Three Lions are currently second in Group 3 of League A, picking up six points from three matches, while Czech Republic are bottom of the section on zero points.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does England vs. Czech Republic kick off?

The Nations League match will kick off at 7.45pm UK time on Tuesday.

Where is England vs. Czech Republic being played?

England against Czech Republic will take place at Wembley.

The two teams last met at Wembley in the group stage of Euro 2020 back in June 2021, with England recording a 1-0 victory courtesy of a goal from Raheem Sterling.

How to watch England vs. Czech Republic in the UK

TV channels

The Nations League match will be shown live on ITV1 and STV for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

ITV's streaming service ITVX will be showing the Nations League match from Wembley live, and it can be accessed on phones, computers and games consoles.

In from Scotland, the STV Player will provide similar levels of access.

Highlights

Action from the game will be uploaded to the ITV Sport YouTube channel and itv.com shortly after the full-time whistle at Wembley Stadium.

The @itvfootball X account will also post goals, red cards and other notable incidents.

What is at stake for England and Czech Republic?

England went goal crazy last time out, beating Croatia 7-0, and it has been an impressive response to their 3-2 defeat to Spain at the start of this international period.

The Three Lions will now be bidding to make it back-to-back wins over Czech Republic in a short space of time, having beaten them 2-0 on September 29.

Spain remain in control of Group 3 of League A and will be difficult to stop, but England would be in a very strong position in the section if they manage to win again on Tuesday.

As for Czech Republic, three straight defeats has left them at the bottom of the section. As it stands, the national team are facing relegation to League B.

> Our full preview of England vs. Czech Republic can be viewed here