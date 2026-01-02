Egypt vs. Benin: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Africa Cup of Nations last-16 tie

By Ellis Stevens | 02 Jan 2026 20:15

Egypt and Benin will square off in the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 when they meet at the Adrar Stadium on Monday afternoon.

While Egypt won Group B with two wins and one draw, Benin narrowly qualified as one of the best third-placed sides after finishing behind both Senegal and DR Congo in Group D.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this round of 16 match.

What time does Egypt vs. Benin kick off?

The contest will begin at 16:00 on Monday, January 5 for UK viewers.

Where is Egypt vs. Benin being played?

The game will take place at the Adrar Stadium in Agadir, which boasts a capacity of 45,480 supporters.

How to watch Egypt vs. Benin in the UK

TV channels

The game will be available to watch on the 4Seven channel, with coverage starting five minutes before kickoff at 15:55.

Online streaming

Alternatively, you can watch the game live on the official Channel 4 website and app.

Highlights

Viewers will be able to find highlights of the knockout game, and all other matches at the tournament, on Channel 4 Sport's official YouTube channel.

What is at stake for Egypt vs. Benin?

Egypt will be eager to avoid a repeat of their shock round of 16 exit in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations when they were defeated on penalties by DR Congo.

The Pharaohs will certainly be the favourites to avoid such a surprise result, especially given Benin only narrowly made it into the round of 16 after picking up just three points in the group stage.

Benin, appearing in just their fourth-ever AFCON, claimed a 1-0 win over Botswana - marking their first ever victory in an AFCON competition - either side of defeats to Senegal and DR Congo.

While they will be hopeful of extending their best-ever run in the competition, they are undoubtedly the underdogs against an Egypt side expected to journey deep into the tournament.