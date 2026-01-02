Preview: Norwich City vs Stoke City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 02 Jan 2026 20:09 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 20:33

On the verge of breaking out of the relegation zone, Norwich City welcome Stoke City to Carrow Road in the Championship on Sunday afternoon.

The Canaries picked up a dramatic win at Queens Park Rangers last time out, whilst the Potters posted a much-needed away success at Hull City.

Match preview

Since a 3-2 loss away at Watford on December 6, Norwich City have been defeated in just one of their last six Championship matches under Philippe Clement, allowing them to move towards safety in the second tier.

The Canaries recorded their fourth success of the Belgian's new era in East Anglia on New Year's Day, when second-half strikes from striking duo Joshua Sargent and Jovon Makama sealed maximum points at QPR's Loftus Road base.

On a mission to secure their fourth home win of the campaign this weekend, Norwich are currently occupying 22nd spot in the Championship standings, now just a single point from Portsmouth in the relative safety of 21st.

The Canaries were simply woeful at Carrow Road under the tutelage of former head coach Liam Manning, but new boss Clement has managed to turn the East Anglian tide, with Norwich winning three of their last four home fixtures.

Lending a goalscoring hand in victories versus Southampton and Charlton Athletic over the festive period, towering attacker Makama is making an excellent start to life in the Championship following a summer switch from Lincoln City.

© Imago

Still nurturing ambitions of qualifying for the playoffs at the end of the regular season, it was mightily important that Stoke City halted their three-game winless run with a narrow success at Hull on New Year's Day.

Failing to score in his opening 18 second-tier appearances, Slovakian striker Robert Bozenik finally announced himself to the Potters faithful with a match-winning strike at the MKM Stadium, before suffering a dislocated shoulder.

With the 26-year-old now in the medical room, Mark Robins's must press on and aim to improve their standing of ninth in the Championship table, three points behind Preston North End at the bottom of the top six.

Winning five of their 13 outings in the division so far, only Premier League-bound Coventry City (6) have tasted away victory on more occasions than Stoke in 2025-26, although the Staffordshire side have lost four of their past five matches on the road.

Since Championship fixtures between the sides resumed in 2018 following Stoke's relegation from the Premier League, Norwich are unbeaten across 10 versions of this clash, winning six and drawing four against the Potters.

Norwich City Championship form:

D W D W L W

Stoke City Championship form:

L W L D L W

Team News

© Imago

Norwich remain without the services of wide man Jeffrey Schlupp, who picked up a hamstring injury in November.

The Canaries have welcomed American Sargent back from the medical room in recent weeks but are still awaiting the return of fellow attacker Ante Crnac, who is set to miss the remainder of the term.

Also suffering a similar serious knee injury, defensive midfielder Mirko Topic is unlikely to kick a competitive ball until August for the hosts.

Stoke were dealt a major fitness blow during the hectic December period, with goalkeeper Viktor Johansson sidelined by a shoulder injury.

There are also issues for the Potters to fight against just ahead of the shot-stopping spot, with Aaron Cresswell (calf) and Eric Bocat (knee) both unavailable.

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Kovacevic; Fisher, McConville, Cordoba, Chrisene; McLean, Mattson, Jurasek, Wright, Makama; Sargent

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Simkin; Talovierov, Phillips, Wilmot, Gibson; Rigo, Lawal; Manhoef, Bae, Thomas; Gallagher

We say: Norwich City 1-0 Stoke City

Improved at Carrow Road under Clement, Norwich will be confident of making it back-to-back wins in 2026.

Stoke fought hard to earn victory at Hull last time out, but we feel that the Potters will be unable to repeat the trick in East Anglia on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.