Angola vs. Egypt: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Africa Cup of Nations Group B clash

By Anthony Nolan | 26 Dec 2025 23:51 , Last updated: 27 Dec 2025 07:12

Dreaming of a place in the round of 16, Angola will face Egypt for their final group stage clash in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Patrice Beaumelle's Red Devils earned their first point of the tournament on Friday, when they drew 1-1 with Zimbabwe.

As for Hossam Hassan's Pharaohs, they downed South Africa 1-0 on the same day, courtesy of a Mohamed Salah penalty.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Angola take on Egypt at AFCON.

What time does Angola vs. Egypt kick off?

This match will kick off at 4:00pm on Monday, December 29 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Angola vs. Egypt being played?

The nations will meet at Stade d'Agadir, the 45,480-capacity venue that is the home ground of local football club Hassania Agadir.

How to watch Angola vs. Egypt in the UK

TV channels

Channel 4 have the exclusive rights to show all 52 AFCON matches in the UK, and this game will be broadcast live on the 4seven TV channel.

Streaming

Fans can stream the clash live via Channel 4 Streaming on the Channel 4 app.

Highlights

Highlights will also be available on the Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel later in the day.

What is at stake in Angola vs. Egypt?

Angola sit third in Group B after their draw last time out, though they are only two points behind second-placed South Africa and could yet climb into the top two.

Should the Red Devils fail to qualify by finishing as runners-up in their group, then they may still be able to progress as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Meanwhile, Egypt have already secured their place in the round of 16 after winning their first two outings, though maintaining a 100% record would boost the Pharaohs' confidence as they search for their first AFCON title since 2010.