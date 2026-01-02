Team News: Espanyol vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 02 Jan 2026 20:00

Barcelona will tackle Catalan rivals Espanyol in Spain's top flight on Saturday evening.

Hansi Flick's side are currently top of the La Liga table, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while the home side are in fifth, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides ahead of what is shaping up to be a fascinating clash.

ESPANYOL

Out: Roman Terrats (muscle), Charles Pickel (AFCON)

Doubtful: Javi Puado (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Calero, Cabrera, Romero; Gonzalez, Edu, Lozano; Dolan, Fernandez, Milla

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (knee), Andreas Christensen (knee)

Doubtful: Dani Olmo (shoulder), Pedri (muscle), Ronald Araujo (personal)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; F Torres