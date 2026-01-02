Team News: Espanyol vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Barcelona will tackle Catalan rivals Espanyol in Spain's top flight on Saturday evening.
Hansi Flick's side are currently top of the La Liga table, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while the home side are in fifth, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides ahead of what is shaping up to be a fascinating clash.
ESPANYOL VS. BARCELONA
ESPANYOL
Out: Roman Terrats (muscle), Charles Pickel (AFCON)
Doubtful: Javi Puado (knee)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Calero, Cabrera, Romero; Gonzalez, Edu, Lozano; Dolan, Fernandez, Milla
BARCELONA
Out: Gavi (knee), Andreas Christensen (knee)
Doubtful: Dani Olmo (shoulder), Pedri (muscle), Ronald Araujo (personal)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; F Torres