Doncaster Rovers vs Luton Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 02 Jan 2026 22:44

Relegation-threatened Doncaster Rovers welcome Luton Town to Eco-Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon as they look to turn their worrying run of form.

Rovers started the New Year with a point at home to Bolton Wanderers, while the Hatters lost 1-0 away to Exeter City.

Match preview

Following their promotion to League One last season, Doncaster Rovers would have been hoping for a season of stability, but have so far failed to impress.

After 24 league matches, Grant McCann’s side have won six, drawn five and lost 13, leaving them second-bottom of the table on 23 points.

Their last league victory came back in November, and although they came close to ending that run against Bolton, a late Kyle Dempsey equaliser denied them all three points.

Defensive frailties remain a major concern for the South Yorkshire outfit, with no side in League One conceding more goals than their 41.

Such is the level of the task ahead, a win would not be enough to lift them out of the relegation zone, but would provide a much-needed boost.

As for Luton Town, their season has turned a corner since replacing Matt Bloomfield with Jack Wilshere.

Wilshere has so far overseen 17 games in all competitions, winning eight, drawing five and losing four.

Relegation from the Championship last season disrupted the Hatters’ early momentum, but a positive result this weekend could see them move level on points with the top six and remain firmly in the play-off picture.

Their attacking prowess has been a key aspect of their recent good form over the festive period, their 33 goals scored ranks among the highest totals in the third tier.

When the sides met back in September, the Hatters were 1-0 winners, although under different management at the time.

Doncaster Rovers League One form:

L L L L L D

Luton Town League One form:

D D L W W L

Team News

Doncaster are likely to be forced into changes after George Broadbent was forced off through injury inside the opening half-hour last time out.

Expect Harry Clifton to come in as a like-for-like replacement.

Rovers will also be without Toyosi Olusanya, who has not featured since the beginning of November.

Luton Town could name an unchanged starting XI after avoiding any fresh injury concerns.

However, they will be without Shandon Baptiste who has been out since August because of a cruciate ligament tear, with a return not expected soon.

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Lawlor; Bailey, Pearson, McGrath; Sterry, Clifton, Close, Maxwell; Molyneux, Clifton; Hanlan

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Keeley; Lonwijk, Mengi, Andersen, Johnson; Fanne, Walsh; Kodua, Clark, Bramall; Wells

We say: Doncaster Rovers 0-2 Luton Town

With confidence growing under Wilshere and Doncaster continuing to struggle, we believe Luton look well placed to claim all three points and further strengthen their play-off credentials.

