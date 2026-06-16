World Cup 2026: 'The most boring teams at the World Cup are usually the weaker European sides' — journalist sparks debate after poor opening round

By Axel Clody | 16 Jun 2026 10:47

The World Cup is naturally the topic of the moment, and the quality of the opening round of matches has been a talking point throughout the week.

Following a discussion about the tournament's fixtures so far, particularly Brazil's draw with Morocco, journalist Tim Vickery, a long-time South America correspondent, offered a pointed reflection on the number of places allocated to European nations and linked several poor matches to the pragmatism of the continent's less glamorous sides.

"I think Europe has too many places at the World Cup. It is a controversial opinion over there. I think the most boring teams at the World Cup are usually the weaker European sides," the journalist said.

European nations started the World Cup poorly

© Imago / JOERAN STEINSIEK

The assessment came after the opening fixtures involving the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Scotland and Turkey. The Czechs delivered a flat performance in their defeat to South Korea. Switzerland were favourites to beat Qatar but could only manage a 1-1 draw in a match of poor technical quality.

Bosnia and Herzegovina played out a dull draw with Canada. Scotland did beat Haiti, but the Caribbean side were the better team for large stretches and deserved more. Turkey, meanwhile, piled up shots but were beaten 2-0 by Australia.

"Switzerland were the biggest disappointment of the lot. Pragmatic football that turned lazy in the second half. They failed to kill the game against Qatar, who believed right until the end and snatched a late equaliser," commented Allan Simon.

After this decalarations, more European sides took to the pitch. Germany swept aside Curacao 7-0 without breaking a sweat, the Netherlands played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Japan, Sweden thrashed Tunisia 5-1, favourites Spain were held to a goalless draw by a valiant Cape Verde, and Belgium laboured to a 1-1 draw with Egypt.

The numbers behind Vickery's argument

© Iconsport / Craig Mercer/Alamy

To put Vickery's comments into context, of the 48 nations present at the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, 16 are European — a full third of the participants. By comparison, 10 countries represent Africa, 12 are from the Americas, nine from Asia and one from Oceania.

The imbalance in allocation has long been a source of debate, and while the expansion to 48 teams was designed to give more nations a chance on the biggest stage, critics argue that several of Europe's additional entrants have failed to justify their presence with performances worthy of a World Cup.