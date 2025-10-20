Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly looking to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi on a free transfer during the summer of 2026.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both reportedly interested in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The 25-year-old is set to leave the Eagles in 2026 after head coach Oliver Glasner recently confirmed that the centre-back will not sign a new contract at Selhurst Park.

Guehi was mightily close to a high-profile switch to Liverpool over the summer, with the Palace captain undergoing a medical at the Reds on deadline day.

However - due to the Eagles' inability to source an adequate replacement - the defender's proposed £35m transfer to the Premier League champions collapsed at the final moment.

In the face of disappointment, Guehi has continued to be a model professional for both club and country, featuring in eight top-flight matches for Glasner's side this term.

Real Madrid, Barcelona fighting for Palace star Guehi?

According to Spanish publication Fichajes, the two powerhouses of La Liga, Real Madrid and Barcelona, are keen on Crystal Palace man Guehi.

With Eagles head coach Glasner stating that the 25-year-old has snubbed a new contract, he will be able to leave Selhurst Park on a free transfer next summer.

Such a development has supposedly captured the attention of Barcelona, who are looking to keep their costs down amid financial troubles.

It is also believed that Xabi Alonso's men are in the mix for Guehi, with Los Blancos seeking long-term replacements for the likes of David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger.

After a failed attempt to lure the defender to Anfield over the summer, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool re-enter the race for the player in 2026.

Liverpool punished for Guehi failure

Liverpool are currently going through their toughest spell since the arrival of Arne Slot last year, with the Reds losing four straight competitive matches.

The latest of those defeats arrived on Sunday afternoon, when a late header from Harry Maguire was enough to seal a 2-1 victory for Manchester United on Merseyside.

Looking to retain their Premier League crown, Slot's side have fallen to fourth in the league standings, four points behind pacesetters Arsenal.