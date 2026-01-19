Crystal Palace transfer news: Another departure at the Eagles? Juventus target Glasner key player

By Axel Clody | 19 Jan 2026 08:55 , Last updated: 19 Jan 2026 09:09

Saturday's Juventus defeat to Cagliari does not overshadow Juventus' positive run of form, having been unbeaten in seven matches before that and now with just two losses in their last 17 outings. The team continues to show improvement under Luciano Spalletti and could soon add further firepower.

Juventus prepare bid for Mateta

© Imago / Sportimage

Despite having four different strikers at their disposal, the Old Lady are set to submit an offer for a new number nine in the coming days. After days of discussions, Crystal Palace are expected to receive an approach from the Italian club for Jean-Philippe Mateta, according to French newspaper L'Equipe.

The initial proposal would be a loan until the end of the season with an obligation to buy for no less than £21.5m (€25m), with the final figure still being negotiated. Reports in England suggest the Eagles would like around £34m (€40m).

Juventus had initially planned to make this move in the summer, when Dusan Vlahovic's contract expires, but the club's management felt that competition from Premier League sides could emerge during the current window.

The player is reportedly open to a departure with the 2026 World Cup approaching in June and July, presenting an opportunity to secure his place in Didier Deschamps' France squad. Sky Sports report that the striker is also interested in joining a club competing in the Champions League, distancing rumours of a move to Saudi Arabia.

"There will be a price where Crystal Palace will say: 'with 18 months left on Mateta's contract, we will do the deal if JP wants it.' If nobody pays that amount, then JP will stay," admitted Eagles boss Oliver Glasner last Friday.

Mateta departure could deepen Crystal Palace crisis

© Imago / Focus Images

After winning the biggest trophy in their history last season, the FA Cup, Crystal Palace have done nothing but lose players. Eze was the first to leave in the summer of 2025, Marc Guehi is on his way to Manchester City, and Oliver Glasner has announced he will depart at the end of 2025-26.

Mateta would be another heavy blow for a club that has become accustomed to being a selling side in recent years, with Olise and Andersen among recent departures, rather than one that invests. Promising midfielder Adam Wharton is also expected to be sold, though only at the end of the current season.

The numerous departures, combined with injuries, prompted an outburst from Glasner following Saturday's defeat to Sunderland.

"I feel like we are being completely abandoned. I cannot blame any player. They did everything they could and this has been going on for weeks and months. We have 12 or 13 squad players available and we do not feel any support. The worst thing is selling our captain one day before a Premier League game," the manager told BBC's Match of the Day.

"If you have your heart broken twice this season, once a day before a game, it was with Eze in the summer, and now with Guehi. What am I supposed to tell the players all the time? What am I supposed to tell them? And then I see today's performance for 50, 60 minutes, it was not easy with all the circumstances happening here with 12 squad players," Glasner continued.

"I look at the bench and I cannot react. I only see kids on the bench, and this did not happen yesterday, it has been happening for weeks. That is why I am so frustrated today," he concluded.

This article was originally published on Trivela.