Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

Two teams that played out back-to-back 0-0 draws last season should provide better entertainment value on Saturday, as Crystal Palace host fellow high-flyers Bournemouth at Selhurst Park in the Premier League.

The Eagles lost their club-record 19-game unbeaten run in a 2-1 loss to Everton before the international break, while the Cherries bested Fulham 3-1 to rise into the top four, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back)

Doubtful: Chadi Riad (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Enes Unal (knee)

Doubtful: Adam Smith (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Evanilson

