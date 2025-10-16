[monks data]
Premier League | Gameweek 8
Oct 18, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Crystal Palace
vs.
Bournemouth

Team News: Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Senior Reporter
Team News: Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© PA Images / Icon Sport / Iconsport
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

Two teams that played out back-to-back 0-0 draws last season should provide better entertainment value on Saturday, as Crystal Palace host fellow high-flyers Bournemouth at Selhurst Park in the Premier League.

The Eagles lost their club-record 19-game unbeaten run in a 2-1 loss to Everton before the international break, while the Cherries bested Fulham 3-1 to rise into the top four, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.


CRYSTAL PALACE vs. BOURNEMOUTH

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back)

Doubtful: Chadi Riad (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Enes Unal (knee)

Doubtful: Adam Smith (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Evanilson

Written by
Ben Knapton
