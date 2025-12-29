Crystal Palace vs. Fulham: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for New Year's Day meeting

By Ellis Stevens | 29 Dec 2025 15:24

Crystal Palace and Fulham will both aim to start their 2026 on a winning note when they clash at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on New Year's Day.

The Eagles are striving to end a three-game losing run in the league, while the Cottagers have won all of their last three Premier League fixtures.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Thursday's Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Fulham.

What time does Crystal Palace vs. Fulham kick off?

This match will kick off at 17:30pm on Thursday, January 01 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Crystal Palace vs. Fulham being played?

Crystal Palace welcome Fulham to Selhurst Park, which has been the Eagles' home since 1924 and holds a capacity of up to 25,486 supporters.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Fulham in the UK

TV channels

This match will be broadcast live in the UK on the Sky Sports Premier League TV channel.

Streaming

Fans can stream the clash live through Sky Go or the Sky Sports+ app.

Viewers will also be able to stream the game live via NOW UK if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the platform.

Highlights

Goals and key moments are likely to be posted to the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, and the Sky Sports app will have highlights shortly after full time.

The broadcaster will also upload highlights to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the night.

Who will win Crystal Palace vs. Fulham?

After their stunning start to the season, Crystal Palace have hit a rough patch of form in recent weeks, with the Eagles heading into this encounter having failed to win any of their last five games, including three straight Premier League defeats.

Oliver Glasner will be desperate for his side to put their struggles behind them and start 2026 on a positive note by claiming all three points, and they will take confidence from winning all of their last three meetings with Fulham.

However, the Cottagers have triumphed in all of their last three Premier League outings, and Marco Silva will be eager for his side to maintain that momentum going into the new year.

Given Fulham's significantly stronger form than the Eagles, combined with Crystal Palace's challenges at home this term - taking just 10 points from nine home fixtures - the Cottagers are certainly the favourites to claim the victory.