Lyon vs. Crystal Palace: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Europa League clash

Crystal Palace will continue their Europa League league stage campaign with a clash against Lyon on Thursday evening.

The Eagles beat Lech Poznan 4-0 in their European opener last month, while Lyon recorded a 2-1 victory over Anderlecht in their first game in the 2026-27 league stage.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Lyon vs. Crystal Palace kick off?

The Europa League match will kick off at 5.45pm UK time on Thursday.

Where is Lyon vs. Crystal Palace being played?

The Europa League match between Lyon and Palace will be played at the French outfit's home ground of Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

The stadium is the third-largest in France, boasting a capacity of just over 59,000.

How to watch Lyon vs. Crystal Palace in the UK

TV channels

The Europa League match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

Online streaming

Viewers can stream the action live via HBO Max if they have subscribed to a package that includes TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Goals will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

What is at stake for Lyon and Crystal Palace?

Palace will enter Thursday's match off the back of a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, while the Eagles were excellent in their Europa League opener in the middle of September, recording a 4-0 home victory over Lech Poznan.

Pierre Sage's side now face a tough test against a Lyon side that are fourth in the Ligue 1 table.

The hosts will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 loss to Lens in the league, but they recorded a 2-1 victory over Anderlecht in their Europa League opener last month.

Thursday's clash will be the first-ever meeting between Lyon and Palace.

> Our full preview of Lyon vs. Crystal Palace can be viewed here