Sports Mole previews Thursday's Conference League clash between Crystal Palace and AEK Larnaca, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams seeking to preserve their perfect start to the 2025-26 Conference League square off at Selhurst Park on Thursday night, as Crystal Palace play host to AEK Larnaca.

The Eagles secured a 2-0 victory against Dynamo Kiev in their opening League Phase fixture three weeks ago, while the Yellow-greens claimed a statement 4-0 home win over AZ Alkmaar.

Match preview

After seeing their club-record 19-game unbeaten run across all competitions come to an end at the hands of Everton before the international break, losing 2-1 in the Premier League, Crystal Palace batted from behind twice to rescue a point in a thrilling 3-3 home draw with Bournemouth last weekend.

Fresh from netting his first international goal for France, Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a superb hat-trick - and should have scored a fourth deep into second-half stoppage time - to ensure that the Eagles remain unbeaten on home soil this season; not since February 15 have they suffered defeat at Selhurst Park (W8 D5).

Oliver Glasner’s long-term future at Palace might be uncertain, but the highly-rated head coach is determined to take his Eagles team to the next level this term and he is now focused fully on steering the club to victory in their first ever European home fixture on Thursday.

Most of London’s major football clubs are located north of the River Thames, and thus far, over 500 UEFA men’s club competition matches have been played in England’s capital, but only two of those have taken place south of the river - Palace's 2-0 defeat to Samsunspor in the 1998 UEFA Intertoto Cup and Millwall's 1-1 draw with Ferencvaros in the first round of the 2004-05 UEFA Cup.

That figure will soon rise now that the Eagles are competing on the European stage and Glasner’s men will be confident of securing maximum points in Thursday’s clash with Larnaca, who suffered two defeats to West Ham United by an aggregate score of 6-0 in their last encounter with English opposition in the 2022-23 Conference League round of 16.

Larnaca finished fourth in the Cypriot First Division last season and have since made a promising start to the new campaign, accumulating 13 points from their opening seven games (W4 D1 L2), beating Paralimni 2-0 on the road last weekend to climb up to fifth in the table, five points behind leaders Pafos.

Imanol Idiakez’s side have scored 15 goals across their last five matches in all competitions and they surprised many when they secured a four-goal victory over Dutch side AZ on matchday one of the Conference League - their biggest European win excluding qualifiers.

Larnaca are bidding to progress beyond the group stage/League Phase of a European competition for the very first time this term, and they will be well-placed to make history if they pull off another upset against Palace. However, the Yellow-greens are winless in four European away matches so far this season (D1 L3, including qualifiers).

Crystal Palace Conference League form:

W

Crystal Palace form (all competitions):

W W W W L D

AEK Larnaca Conference League form:

W

AEK Larnaca form (all competitions):

L W W W L W

Team News

Crystal Palace trio Cheick Doucoure, Chadi Riad (both knee) and Caleb Kporha (back) all remain sidelined with injuries, while Naouirou Ahamada is ineligible after he was left out of the club’s Europa League squad.

Glasner is expected to rotate and freshen up his team, but Tyrick Mitchell may be forced to retain his spot at left wing-back, as Borna Sosa is suspended after he was sent off in the win over Dynamo Kiev.

The likes of Daniel Munoz, Adam Wharton, Ismaila Sarr and Mateta could be given a rest, while Nathaniel Clyne, Jefferson Lerma, Will Hughes, Romain Esse, Justin Devenny and Eddie Nketiah are among those pushing to start.

As for Larnaca, goalkeeper Kewin Komar is yet to make an appearance this season due to a broken hand and he remains sidelined, so Zlatan Alomerovic will retain his place between the sticks.

Enzo Cabrera and Karol Angielski have scored five goals between them this term, but both attackers are in the treatment room with respective knee and muscle injuries, while left-back Angel Garcia is ruled out with a muscle tear.

Hrvoje Milicevic, who has already scored five penalties this season, is set to continue at centre-back, while Riad Bajic could be joined in attack by Waldo Rubio and Yerson Chacon.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Clyne, Lacroix, Guehi; Esse, Lerma, Hughes, Mitchell; Kamada, Devenny; Nketiah

AEK Larnaca possible starting lineup:

Alomerovic; Ekpolo, Milicevic, Roberge, Gnali; Roberge, Gustavo, Pons; Rubio, Bajic, Chacon

We say: Crystal Palace 2-0 AEK Larnaca

Crystal Palace should not take Larnaca lightly following the Cypriot club’s matchday one triumph, but the Eagles will still be considered as firm favourites to come out on top on Thursday, even if Glasner decides to rotate his team. A routine home win could be on the cards on a special night for the Selhurst Park faithful.

