Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has confirmed that he is in constant dialogue with chairman Steve Parish as speculation over his long-term future at Selhurst Park continues to grow.

The 51-year-old has seen his stock rise considerably thanks to his success in charge of the Eagles, steering the club to their first ever major trophy in the FA Cup last season and securing European qualification.

However, Glasner is out of contract next summer and Sky Sports News claims that, from Glasner's perspective, there is no need or urgency to commit his future to Palace at this current stage.

Glasner is said to be admired by several top European clubs, with Manchester United one team that has been credited with an interest, but Palace are planning for the Austrian to be in charge next season.

Eagles chief Parish confirmed over the international break that talks have taken place with Glasner over a new contract as the two parties look to "align their interests".

"We've had some early conversations," Parish told talkSPORT. "We would love to keep Oliver. We're building something. I think, for Oliver, it's about the conditions being right."

Glasner has since revealed that he talks to Parish “almost every day” and has insisted that it only “makes sense” to continue working together if they are aligned in their objectives.

Commenting on rumours over a new contract at a press conference on Friday, Glasner said: "I met Steve [Parish] on Sunday at an NFL game and we talked.

“I met him on Tuesday for dinner, we talked. I met him on Wednesday and we talked. He is here today and we talked - that is why I was a bit late! We talk almost every day.

"It is not that I need conditions or that I want something - Crystal Palace want to be successful and want to continue this pathway. We are always discussing how to have the best chance to continue this pathway.

“Oliver Glasner does not have the final solution and Steve Parish doesn’t have, but we discuss about what is possible, what we can do.

"Working together and having a relationship together makes sense if you have the same goals and vision, otherwise you can't be successful.

“Wherever it is, in any company, if two leaders have different visions, then you go separate ways and you can’t achieve your goal, and that’s what we are talking about.

"If we can find the same pathway and same goal for Crystal Palace, we will enter talks. If we can't find it, we will also enter talks."

Sky Sports News understands that Palace’s hierarchy have been impressed by the level of professionalism shown by Glasner in spite of the uncertainty surrounding his future at Selhurst Park, and the club is fully aware that they possess a ‘world-class manager’.

However, the Eagles continue to do due diligence on a number of potential managerial candidates behind the scenes in the event that they do need to appoint a new head coach ahead of next season.

Palace, who saw their club-record 19-game unbeaten run in all competitions ended by Everton (2-1) before the international break, currently sit sixth in the Premier league table and will play host to fourth-placed Bournemouth on Saturday.