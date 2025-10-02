Oliver Glasner's chances of signing a new contract at Crystal Palace are allegedly 'remote', with Manchester United believed to be keen on the 51-year-old.

Oliver Glasner's chances of signing a new contract at Crystal Palace are reportedly 'remote', with the highly-rated head coach potentially leaving the Eagles at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

The 51-year-old has become one of the most highly-rated managers in world football due to his excellent work at Palace, with the Eagles winning last season's FA Cup and this season's Community Shield under the Austrian.

Glasner has a record of 33 wins, 23 draws and 15 defeats from his 71 games in charge of Palace, while the London club are unbeaten in all competitions during the 2025-26 campaign.

Palace have won seven and drawn four of their 11 matches this term, and they opened their Conference League league phase campaign with a 2-0 success over Dynamo Kiev on Thursday night.

The Eagles are third in the Premier League table, meanwhile, boasting 12 points from their opening six matches, and they recorded a 2-1 victory over the champions and division leaders Liverpool last weekend.

Glasner 'unlikely' to sign new Palace contract

However, star player Marc Guehi is out of contract next summer and set to move on, while Adam Wharton is wanted by a number of major clubs and is also likely to leave.

Glasner is believed to have been frustrated by Palace's summer business, with Yeremy Pino, Jaydee Canvot and Borna Sosa the only three players to arrive for transfer fees during the recent window.

Eberechi Eze left for Arsenal, meanwhile, and Glasner is said to be concerned with the direction that the club are heading, as they will find it difficult to keep hold of their star players.

According to BBC Sport, Palace offered Glasner a new contract over the summer, but it is yet to be signed, and his chances of staying with the Eagles beyond next summer are said to be 'remote'.

Glasner is the favourite to replace Amorim at Man United

Manchester United have no plans to sack Ruben Amorim as head coach at this stage, but should the Red Devils lose again to Sunderland this weekend, then the situation could change.

It just has not happened for Amorim at Old Trafford, and Glasner is viewed as the favourite to replace the Portuguese, should a change be made.

In theory, should Amorim leave in the near future, it would not be a surprise to see a caretaker manager appointed until the end of the season, when Glasner would then be available without paying any compensation to Palace.

There is also a situation which could see Man United come to an agreement with the Eagles in the middle of the campaign, with Glasner potentially given the chance to lead one of the biggest clubs on the planet.

Amorim is again in must-win territory heading into Saturday's game with Sunderland, while Palace will resume their Premier League season away to Everton on Sunday afternoon.