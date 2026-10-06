Coventry City transfer news: Sky Blues, Wrexham 'tracking' 16-goal Norwegian forward

Coventry City and Wrexham reportedly both hold an interest in signing Djurgardens IF forward Kristian Lien.

The Sky Blues and the Red Dragons are preparing to return to action in the Premier League and Championship respectively.

While Coventry sit in 18th position in the Premier League table, Wrexham are down in 14th place in the Championship standings.

Goals have been an issue for both teams, with Coventry scoring just once in five top-flight fixtures and Wrexham only having nine strikes from eight second-tier games to their name.

As per TEAMtalk, they could attempt to resolve that problem by moving for Lien during the winter transfer window.

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Who is Kristian Lien?

Lien has been at Djurgardens for less than a year having moved from Groningen in January.

The 25-year-old has already contributed 18 goals and five assists from 26 appearances for the Swedish club.

Having failed to make an impact in the Netherlands with just one goal from 16 outings for Groningen, Lien appears to be in the ideal place to elevate his career.

Nevertheless, it is claimed that Coventry and Wrexham both view the 6ft 2ins frontman as a potential signing at the beginning of 2027.

Djurgardens only paid in the region of £600,000 when signing Lien, but his contract - which lasts until the end of 2029 - will naturally dictate that they demand a substantially bigger fee if interested clubs make an approach in January.

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Would Djurgardens consider Lien sale?

With eight games remaining, Djurgardens sit in third position in the Allsvenskan table, two points behind second but 10 points adrift of leaders IK Sirius.

European football will be achieved should Djurgardens - who reached the semi-finals of the 2024-25 Conference League before losing to Chelsea - finish in the top three.

That may encourage the club and player to reject any opportunities, in the short term at least, to leave Scandanavia.

A transfer to England is not necessarily a foregone conclusion due to Lien having only make a positive impact when playing in Sweden or his native Norway.