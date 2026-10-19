Spurs 3-1 Coventry City: Frank Lampard gives refreshing response to controversial goal in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium defeat

Frank Lampard refused to criticise the officials after Coventry City suffered a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Monday night.

Spurs secured their first Premier League win of 2026-27 as James Maddison, Omar Marmoush and Ben Davies got on the scoresheet.

However, Coventry had been in the game at 1-1 courtesy of Jack Rudoni's close-range finish before Marmoush's 20-yard strike survived a VAR call.

The Egyptian star caught Milan van Ewijk with a stray elbow that felled the Dutchman prior to his long-range effort.

While Lampard and the Coventry backroom staff appeared furious with the decision of the officials and VAR at the time, the Englishman did not focus on the incident after the game.

"His first goal for the club is an absolute belter!" Omar Marmoush fires Spurs back in front with a rocket from range ? https://t.co/GPiX8PRKTz — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 19, 2026

Lampard reacts to Coventry's defeat to Spurs

Although Lampard claimed that the decision was "questionable", he instead prioritised speaking on another encouraging performance from the Sky Blues.

Lampard told BBC Sport: "Very pleased with the performance. We were in the game to say the least. Two outstanding goals for them, the second was questionable because the arm up in the face but quality finish.

"I am proud of the performance. 3-1 feels nasty at the end because of the last goal. We created some good moments. We wanted to start well as they start well in every game they have played here but haven't got what they deserved.

"The feeling and flow of the game we were brave and getting people up on their top line. Individuals were showing their quality with Rudoni and Thomas-Asante - eight of the boys played in the Championship last year and now they have shown they have grown.

"I don't like the fixture list game, they are all hard. Are we happy? We will always want more, we feel there's a couple more points we felt we could have had."

© Iconsport / SPI

What next for Coventry?

Despite recent victories over Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United, Coventry are down in 17th position in the Premier League table.

Lampard's side now face two potentially-pivotal fixtures at home to Fulham and Sunderland, the teams sitting in 18th and 20th place respectively.