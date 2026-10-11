Team News: Coventry vs. Newcastle injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Clashing in competitive football for the first time since 2010, Coventry City and Newcastle United do battle in Monday's Premier League game at the CBS Arena.

The Sky Blues put their first win on the board before the international break, stunning Nottingham Forest 1-0, while the Magpies returned to triumphant ways with a 2-1 success over Hull City.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both clubs.

Coventry vs. Newcastle Premier League Match Preview ?⚫ | "Newcastle, Top Four Challengers?"

COVENTRY

Out: Haji Wright (quad), Luke Woolfenden (knee), Josh Eccles (calf), Taiwo Awoniyi (suspended), Aurele Amenda (calf)

Doubtful: Milan van Ewijk (hamstring), Kaine Kesler-Hayden (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Rushworth; Mfuni, Pinnock, Thomas; Yirenkyi, Grimes, Onyeka, Dasilva; Rudoni, Mason-Clark; Thomas-Asante

NEWCASTLE

Out: Ewen Jaouen (hamstring)

Doubtful: Joelinton (groin), Nico Gonzalez (concussion), Jacob Ramsey (thigh), Amar Dedic (hamstring), Anthony Elanga (unknown), Dan Burn (ankle), Will Osula (foot), Lewis Miley (knock), Tino Livramento (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hornicek; Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Gonzalez, Willock; Murphy, Fernandez-Pardo, Barnes; Wissa