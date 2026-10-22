Coventry vs. Fulham: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Coventry City and Fulham lock horns at the CBS Arena for gameweek seven in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Frank Lampard's side were unable to record a third successive top-flight victory as they fell to a 3-1 away defeat against Tottenham Hotspur last Monday.

As for the Cottagers, they celebrated their first Premier League win of the season under new head coach Alvaro Arbeloa last weekend, narrowly beating Hull City 1-0 on home soil.

Ahead of this contest between two teams sitting in the bottom four of the table, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 39

Coventry City wins: 14

Draws: 9

Fulham wins: 16

Coventry City and Fulham have played against each other a total of 39 times across all competitions and it is the Cottagers who marginally lead the head-to-head record with 16 wins to the Sky Blues' 14, while nine draws have also been played out.

October 1919 was the first time these two sides butted heads in the old Division Two, with Fulham securing a slender 1-0 away victory; this was the first of four wins posted by the Cottagers in their opening five encounters with Coventry.

The Sky Blues responded by winning three of their next four league meetings, including their very first against Fulham in September 1921 (2-0 at home).

Between 1929 and 1932, Fulham and Coventry competed in the third division of English football. The Cottagers won three, drew three and lost two of their eight matches. A eventful 5-3 home win for Fulham was secured in August 1931, just five months before the two teams shared the spoils in a thrilling 5-5 draw.

Over a 13-year period up until 1949, Fulham and Coventry played 12 times against each other in the old Division Two and it was the Sky Blues who had the greater share of success, winning seven and drawing one while the Cottagers only registered four victories.

Almost two decades later, the two teams faced off in the 1967-68 Division One campaign, with Fulham collecting four points from their home (1-1 draw) and away (3-0 win) fixtures.

The last time Coventry and Fulham faced off in the league was during the 2021-22 Championship season when the Cottagers secured promotion as champions.

However, Marco Silva's Fulham lost home and away to Mark Robins's Coventry, who secured a 4-1 triumph at the CBS Arena - their joint biggest-ever win over the Cottagers - before celebrating a 3-1 success at Craven Cottage to complete their first league double over the West Londoners for 74 years.

Away from league action, Coventry and Fulham have only ever faced each other three times in domestic cup competitions. Their one and only FA Cup meeting took place in November 1928 when Fulham ran away 4-1 away victors in the first round.

These two teams have also squared off in one EFL Cup tie in October 1982, with Coventry progressing from the second round via the away goals rule after a 2-2 draw was followed by a goalless stalemate in the replay.

Previous meetings

Apr 10, 2022: Fulham 1-3 Coventry City (Championship)

Oct 02, 2021: Coventry City 4-1 Fulham (Championship)

Oct 26, 1982: Coventry City 0-0 Fulham (EFL Cup Second Round Replay)

Oct 05, 1982: Fulham 2-2 Coventry City (EFL Cup Second Round)

Apr 06, 1968: Fulham 1-1 Coventry City (Division One)

Nov 11, 1967: Coventry City 0-3 Fulham (Division One)

Apr 02, 1949: Coventry City 1-0 Fulham (Division Two)

Nov 06, 1948: Fulham 1-0 Coventry City (Division Two)

Apr 28, 1948: Fulham 0-2 Coventry City (Division Two)

Sep 20, 1947: Coventry City 5-2 Fulham (Division Two)