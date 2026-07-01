Colombia lineup vs. Ghana: Predicted XI for 2026 World Cup clash including Luis Suarez decision

By Matt Law | 01 Jul 2026 23:18 , Last updated: 01 Jul 2026 23:18

There are not expected to be any surprises in the Colombia XI for Friday's last-32 contest with Ghana at the 2026 World Cup.

The South Americans have not reported any injury concerns ahead of the match, nor do the team have any suspension issues leading into the fixture.

Luis Suarez only featured off the bench against Portugal last time out, having been a slight injury doubt ahead of the clash, but the Sporting Lisbon striker is fit to start here.

The 28-year-old has scored five goals for the national team and is set to be joined in the final third of the field by James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz.

There were changes for the goalless draw with Portugal last time out, but head coach Nestor Lorenzo will return to his favoured lineup for this contest.

As a result, there will also be returns in the full-back areas for Daniel Munoz and Johan Mojica.

Colombia possible starting lineup:

Vargas; Munoz, Lucumi, Sanchez, Mojica; Puerta, Lerma, Arias; Rodriguez, Suarez, Diaz

> Click here to see how Ghana could line up against Colombia