Ghana lineup vs. Colombia: Predicted XI for 2026 World Cup clash including Antoine Semenyo decision

By Matt Law | 01 Jul 2026 23:17 , Last updated: 01 Jul 2026 23:19

Ghana are expected to have Antoine Semenyo fit and available for their clash with Colombia in the last-32 stage of the 2026 World Cup on Friday.

Semenyo had emerged as a doubt for the contest due to an ankle injury.

However, unless there are any late developments, it is understood that the Manchester City attacker will be available to feature for Ghana in their knockout fixture.

Lawrence Ati Zigi also remains a fitness doubt for Ghana, so Benjamin Asare is likely to continue between the sticks for the African outfit.

Jordan Ayew is once again set to lead the Ghana line, while Thomas Partey is expected to feature in the middle of the midfield.

Inaki Williams was not used off the bench against Croatia last time out, and the Athletic Bilbao attacker is set to feature among the substitutes for the first whistle once again.

Ghana possible starting lineup:

Asare; Senaya, Adjetey, Luckassen, Mensah; Sulemana, Partey, Owusu, Sibo, Semenyo; Ayew

> Click here to see how Colombia could line up against Ghana