Transfer news and rumours today: Chelsea set to make 'imminent' defensive decision as Hungarian youngster 'nears' Bournemouth move

By Seye Omidiora | 16 Jan 2026 23:01

Chelsea are believed to be in the market for an addition to their defence, with the Blues targeting a Ligue 1-based centre-back.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the West London club have been engaged in active discussions since the start of the week to sign a new player in that position.

Jeremy Jacquet is understood to be one of three names currently under consideration after appearing on the club's shortlist since last July.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season in Ligue 1 and is viewed as an ideal fit for Liam Rosenior's tactical system.

A final decision regarding which player to pursue is expected to be made imminently to seal the deal long before February 1's deadline.

The Blues are reportedly determined to avoid a repeat of last summer when they failed to secure a replacement for the injured Levi Colwill.

Bournemouth 'agree' deal for £10m-valued midfielder

© Imago / IMAGO / Buzzi

Bournemouth are believed to have reached an agreement with Hungarian champions Ferencvaros to sign midfielder Alex Toth.

The deal is understood to be worth an initial £8.7m, with a further £1.7m potentially due in performance-related add-ons.

The 20-year-old is expected to travel to the United Kingdom within the next 48 hours to undergo a medical and finalise the formalities of the transfer.

Toth has reportedly agreed to a five-and-a-half-year contract at the Vitality Stadium, underlining the club's long-term commitment to his development.

The move represents a significant step up for the youngster, who has become a mainstay in his domestic league over the past 12 months.

Juventus hold 'positive talks' with Crystal Palace star

© Imago / Visionhaus

According to Romano, Juventus held a meeting with the representatives of Jean-Philippe Mateta on Friday night to discuss a potential move to Turin.

The talks are understood to have been positive, with the 28-year-old forward reportedly open to the prospect of joining the Serie A giants this month.

The Frenchman has established himself as a vital component of the Palace attack, recording 10 goals across all competitions so far this term.

However, the deal is said to hinge on the exit conditions set by the Selhurst Park board, as Juventus are reportedly only able to offer a loan deal with a mandatory purchase obligation.

Palace are understandably reluctant to lose their leading marksman without securing a suitable replacement before the window closes.