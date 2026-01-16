Bournemouth transfer news: Cherries 'agree' Alex Toth deal with medical plan 'revealed'

By Ben Sully | 16 Jan 2026 22:38 , Last updated: 16 Jan 2026 22:52

Bournemouth have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Ferencvaros midfielder Alex Toth.

The Cherries recently failed with their initial bid for the Hungary international, which was said to be just under £7m plus add-ons.

However, they refused to give up their pursuit and have now struck an agreement with Ferencvaros over a permanent transfer.

According to Sky Sports News, the two clubs have come to terms over a (€10m) £8.7m deal for a player who is under contract until June 2028.

Toth set to undergo Bournemouth medical

The agreement is also said to include €2m (£1.7m) worth of add-ons, with Bournemouth now set to complete their first signing of the January window.

The update claims that Toth arrive in the UK within the next 48 hours to undergo a medical ahead of his move to Andoni Iraola's side.

Toth will put pen to paper over a five-and-a-half-year contract, which will, in theory, keep him at the Vitality Stadium until the summer of 2031.

The 20-year-old, who graduated from Ferencvaros's youth ranks, will leave the Hungarian club after contributing four goals and 15 assists in 60 competitive appearances.

Why are Bournemouth strengthening their midfield?

Toth has made nine international appearances for his country and will join Bournemouth as one of Hungary's brightest young talents.

Iraola will welcome the addition of a new midfielder after seeing Tyler Adams sustain an MCL injury in December.

Ryan Christie has also struggled with injury in recent times, restricting him to just one appearance in the past 10 competitive matches.

As a result, Iraola has been left with Alex Scott and Lewis Cook as his only natural central midfield options in recent weeks.