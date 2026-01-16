Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Bournemouth: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 16 Jan 2026 07:26 , Last updated: 16 Jan 2026 07:27

Brighton & Hove Albion will welcome Bournemouth in the Premier League on Monday night.

The hosts are 11th in the Premier League table, four points behind fifth-placed Brentford, while Bournemouth are 15th, three points behind their opponents here.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Brighton vs. Bournemouth kick off?

The Premier League contest will kick off at 8pm UK time on Monday night.

Where is Brighton vs. Bournemouth being played?

The match will take place at Brighton's home ground, the Amex.

Brighton recorded a 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the corresponding match during the 2024-25 Premier League season, while the Seagulls have not been beaten at home by the Cherries since a 5-0 reverse in April 2019.

How to watch Brighton vs. Bournemouth in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest at the Amex will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights of the Premier League fixture on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

Brighton vs. Bournemouth: What's the story?

There are only three points between 11th-placed Brighton and 15th-placed Bournemouth in the Premier League table, while both will still have European ambitions this term.

Indeed, for all of Bournemouth's issues, they are just six points off the top six, and there is enough quality in their team to push up the table in the coming weeks.

Brighton will enter the match off the back of an impressive 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the third round of the FA Cup, but Bournemouth were beaten on penalties by Newcastle United in the same competition.

The Seagulls have only lost one of their last six matches in all competitions, but Bournemouth ended their long wait for a Premier League win with a 3-2 success over Tottenham Hotspur in their last match in the competition.

These two sides have locked horns on 119 occasions in all competitions, with Bournemouth just about leading the head-to-head record 46 wins to Brighton's 44, while there have also been 29 draws throughout history.