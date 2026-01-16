Preview: Auchinleck Talbot vs Celtic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 16 Jan 2026 22:55

Celtic will aim to avoid a major upset in the Scottish FA Cup fourth round when they travel to face sixth-tier Auchinleck Talbot.

The hosts have won four and lost two of their last six matches, while the visitors have won each of their two games back under Martin O'Neill's management.

Match preview

Auchinleck Talbot currently play their football in the West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, the sixth-tier of Scottish football.

After 11 games played, the Bot are second in the standings with 28 points from 11 games, having recorded nine wins, one draw and suffered only one loss during that period.

Auchinleck Talbot, as a result, trail league leaders Troon FC by only two points, while the Bot also hold two games in hand over the first-placed team, meaning they could gain a four-point lead at the top of the table if they record two victories.

However, Auchinleck's Talbot full advantage will be placed on their upcoming clash with Scottish giants Celtic, with the Bot aiming to pull off one of the biggest upsets in the competition's history.

The Bot would have been hoping to face Celtic during their recent miserable run, but the Bhoys appeared to have steadied since the return of O'Neill for his second stint at the helm this season alone.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

O'Neill's latest spell in charge marks the fourth different managerial period this term, with the Bhoys starting the campaign under Brendan Rodgers before his departure, followed by a brief interim spell from O'Neill and then the disastrous period under Wilfried Nancy.

After O'Neill won seven of his eight games in his first caretaker spell, Nancy failed to maintain that momentum as he lost six and won only two of his eight games in charge, becoming the least successful manager in Celtic's history.

The 73-year-old veteran has returned once again to see out the season, and Celtic have immediately improved, beating both Dundee United and Falkirk.

Now aiming to maintain that momentum, as well as having an eye on avenging their devastating penalty defeat in the Scottish FA Cup final last term, Celtic will be looking to secure a confidence-building victory.

Auchinleck Talbot Scottish Cup form:

W W W

Auchinleck Talbot form (all competitions):

L W W W W L

Celtic form (all competitions):

W W L L W W

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Connor Boyd is Auchinleck Talbot's top scorer this season with 23 goals, and the striker should partner Kyle McAvoy, who has scored 12 goals this term, in attack.

Further back, Ewan Thomson has also impressed in front of goal, with 15 goals scored, and the attacking midfielder will be aiming to make the difference once again here.

Meanwhile, Celtic will be unable to call upon Alistair Johnston, Callum Osmand, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jota, Kelechi Iheanacho and Marcelo Saracchi due to injury.

Celtic are likely to heavily rotate in this match, especially ahead of a pivotal Europa League game against Bologna in midweek.

As a result, the likes of Colby Donovan, Dane Murray and Viljami Sinisalo could come into the team.

Auchinleck Talbot possible starting lineup:

Muir; Clark, Gillies, McPherson, Wilson; Sime, Crooks, Thomson, Main; Boyd, McAvoy

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Sinisalo; Donovan, Murray, Scales, Tierney; Hatate, McGregor, Bernardo; Hyun-Jun, Kenny, Tounekti

We say: Auchinleck Talbot 0-4 Celtic

Celtic are undoubtedly the superior side as they Scottish giants face the sixth-tier Auchinleck Talbot, and the Bhoys should secure a comprehensive victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.