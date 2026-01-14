Bournemouth transfer news: Cherries 'fail' with initial offer for highly-rated Hungary international

By Ben Sully | 14 Jan 2026 01:46 , Last updated: 14 Jan 2026 02:02

Bournemouth have reportedly failed with their first offer for Ferencvaros midfielder Alex Toth.

The Cherries have money to spend after selling attacker Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City in a £65m deal earlier this month.

Bournemouth have identified Andoni Iraola's midfield options as an area in need of strengthening, especially with Tyler Adams out of action with an MCL injury.

The Cherries are currently pursuing a deal for Ferencvaros's Toth, although they have their work cut out to sign the Hungary international.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Ferencvaros reject Bournemouth's Toth bid

According to Sky Sports News, Bournemouth have already failed with their initial offer for the 20-year-old midfielder.

The Cherries tabled just under £7m plus add-ons for a player who is under contract until the summer of 2028.

Robbie Keane's side are reluctant to sell Toth this month, but will sanction his departure if they receive a suitable offer.

Toth is said to be 'keen' on a move to the Premier League, with Bournemouth continuing negotiations with Ferencvaros over a transfer.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Who is Bournemouth's transfer target?

The 20-year-old worked his way through Ferencvaros youth system before he made his top-flight debut as a 17-year-old in May 2023.

Toth has since gone on to make a total of 60 appearances for the first team, developing a reputation as one of Hungary's best young talents.

The midfielder has started 19 of his 25 matches this season, chipping in with two goals and five assists.

As a result of his club form, Toth featured in every game of Hungary's World Cup qualifying campaign, which ended in heartbreak in November's dramatic loss to the Republic of Ireland.