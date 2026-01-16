Man United vs. Man City: Antoine Semenyo’s record against the Red Devils including overall wins, goals and assists

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Jan 2026 16:45 , Last updated: 16 Jan 2026 16:47

Antoine Semenyo is gearing up for his maiden Manchester derby as his new club Manchester City travel to Old Trafford to lock horns with rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Following his £64m transfer from Bournemouth earlier this month, Semenyo has made a bright start to life at Man City, scoring two goals and producing two man-of-the-match performances in as many games.

Semenyo will be hoping to continue his fine form in the final third against an opponent who he has previously had success against with the Cherries.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at Semenyo’s record versus Man United, including overall wins, goals and assists.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Antoine Semenyo’s record vs. Manchester United

Played: 4

Won: 2

Drawn: 2

Lost: 0

Goals: 3

Assists: 0

Antoine Semenyo has faced Manchester United competitively on just four occasions in his career to date, all in the Premier League with former club Bournemouth.

The attacker is yet to taste defeat against the Red Devils, as he has won two and drawn two of his previous four encounters, scoring three goals in the process.

Semenyo drew a blank in front of goal when he first butted heads with Man United in December 2023, but he still played for 58 minutes in a Cherries side that claimed a statement 3-0 victory at Old Trafford.

Bournemouth won by the same scoreline at the same stadium just over a year later and Semenyo was on the scoresheet on this occasion, slotting home a composed left-footed strike in the penalty area midway through the second half.

The Ghanaian then smacked home a powerful left-footed shot to open the scoring for the Cherries in a 1-1 home draw with the Red Devils, who salvaged a point when Rasmus Hojlund equalised in second-half stoppage time after Evanilson was sent off for the hosts.

In December 2025, Semenyo scored one of eight goals in a thrilling 4-4 draw between Bournemouth and Man United at Old Trafford - his well-placed right-footed strike driven into the bottom corner put the Cherries 2-1 in front during the first half.

Man City’s new signing therefore heads into Saturday’s Manchester derby having scored in each of his last three appearances against Man United and he will be hoping to continue his hot streak in front of goal for Pep Guardiola’s side.