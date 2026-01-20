Chelsea transfer news: Liam Rosenior claims Enzo Fernandez has "surprised" him amid Paris Saint-Germain speculation

By Darren Plant | 20 Jan 2026 16:57

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has claimed that speculation linking Enzo Fernandez with a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain "means nothing".

Fernandez is approaching three years at Stamford Bridge since making a £106.8m move from Benfica.

With 24 goals and 27 assists from 146 games, as well as Conference League and Club World Cup trophies, the deal has proven to be value for money.

However, despite Fernandez possessing a contract until 2032, it has been claimed in recent days that Paris Saint-Germain hold an interest in the Argentina international.

Furthermore, the report in question suggested that Chelsea chiefs would be open to a sale for the right price.

Rosenior reacts to Fernandez speculation

At a press conference ahead of Wednesday's Champions League fixture against Pafos, Rosenior was quizzed on the situation.

As well as appearing to dismiss any talk over a transfer for the 25-year-old, Rosenior indicated that he was left pleasantly surprised with the desire that his player showed against Brentford on Saturday when starting to suffer from the flu.

Rosenior told reporters: "It means nothing to me. When you're a world-class player, an outstanding player, there's always going to be speculation that you can't control.

"What I've said about Enzo on record is the case. He's been outstanding in the time I've worked with him. He's even surprised me in a good way in terms of what he did on Saturday to be ill, I know it was his birthday, but to be ill and cover the ground that he did, the way that he's trained and the way that he's performed.

"I'm speaking on the realities of the situation, which is he's a Chelsea player. He's very, very important to me. And I think we're going to have a really, really good, hopefully winning relationship moving forward in the short term and the long term."

Is Fernandez exit a realistic possibility?

Unless Fernandez angles for a transfer elsewhere, it feels unrealistic that a deal will come to fruition in the short term.

With the player having improved since his transfer three years ago, Chelsea will not consider any offers below the £100m mark.

There have only been three occasions since 2022 where PSG have spent over £60m on a single player, and shelling out £100m+ on Fernandez would represent the third biggest transfer in their history behind Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Across world football, Real Madrid are realistically the only club who would consider paying that amount of money on Fernandez, but Los Blancos do not see central midfield as a current priority.