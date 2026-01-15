Chelsea face fight to keep key man as Paris Saint-Germain 'plot' move for 'unsettled' star

By Seye Omidiora | 15 Jan 2026 17:05

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly keen to sign a Chelsea star, who is believed to be unsettled by the club's recent managerial change.

Enzo Maresca was let go on New Year's Day after 18 months at Stamford Bridge, becoming the fourth managerial casualty under BlueCo's ownership following Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino and the Italian.

The intermittent upheaval is said to have upset one player, leading to speculation that PSG could target the Chelsea star.

The player in question is Enzo Fernandez, who joined the West London outfit in January 2023 in a £107m deal, and has made 145 appearances for the capital club.

PSG 'plot' move for Chelsea's Fernandez

© Imago

According to French outlet L'Equipe via Mirror Football, the World Cup winner is considering a move away from Stamford Bridge.

While Liam Rosenior has since replaced Maresca, Fernandez remains unsure, and PSG are prepared to go all out for a player who signed an eight-and-a-half-year contract in West London.

The report suggests that the move is an upshot of wanting more quality and competition in the club's midfield.

The above source further indicates that Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz not hitting the heights of the previous treble-winning season under Luis Enrique has to their interest in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup winner.

Chelsea have all the leverage, given the length of Fernandez's contract, so the French giants will have to pay a king's ransom if they were to make a move for the midfielder.

Fernandez's Chelsea future: Do PSG want January move?

© Imago

The aforementioned source reports that a winter move is unlikely due to the potential complexities of the deal.

PSG view the 24-year-old as a long-term target and are prepared to wait until the current season ends before pursuing any transfer.

That news should please Chelsea in the short-term, as it means that they avoid disruptions to their squad with a winter sale.

However, the story could change in a few months, even if the Blues should command a hefty fee for a player whose current contract expires in 2031.