Chelsea transfer news: Blues among several Premier League clubs 'monitoring' PSG youngster

Chelsea are reportedly planning a late swoop for a Ligue 1-based teenager as deadline day approaches.

Despite the club's managerial change this month, with Liam Rosenior replacing Enzo Maresca, who was let go on New Year's Day, the Blues have not slowed down with seeming transfer targets.

While a move for Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet remains unresolved, the West London club remain in the market for other players.

One such player is Paris Saint-Germain youngster Ibrahim Mbaye, but the Blues may have to compete with another Premier League club for the 18-year-old.

Chelsea to 'battle' Premier League rival for Ibrahim Mbaye

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea and Aston Villa are two of several Premier League clubs that are closely monitoring Mbaye, who only celebrated his 18th birthday on Friday.

Despite the mounting interest from the English clubs, PSG are understood to be unwilling to sanction a departure during the current window.

The hierarchy at the Parc des Princes are reportedly preparing a new contract offer to tie down the prodigy beyond his current 2028 expiry date.

Mbaye has recorded 20 appearances across all competitions this term, including significant cameos in the Champions League and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

For Chelsea, the pursuit of the Senegalese international represents a continuation of their strategy to secure the finest young talent in world football.

Do Chelsea need Ibrahim Mbaye?

The Blues have so many forwards at the club that it often is a challenge recollecting the players on the club's books.

For the wide positions, Pedro Neto and Estevao Willian are typically occupy the right-wing slots, while Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens are deployed on the other flank.

With Geovany Quenda also moving to Stamford Bridge in the summer, the Blues will have no less than five players for two positions.

This does not consider Raheem Sterling, who remains on the club's books despite being persona non grata in West London, where he has not played since the 2023-24 season.